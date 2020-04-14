Ophthalmic Drugs Market is projected to reach $42,663 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Ophthalmic Drugs Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Ophthalmic Drugs Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Ophthalmic drugs are preparations used for the treatment of eye diseases and disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, color blindness, diabetic macular edema, CMV retinitis, and age-related macular degeneration. The ophthalmic drugs market is witnessing significant growth, due to increase in prevalence of eye disorders and rise in use of combination therapies for treatment of ophthalmic disorders, especially glaucoma. Combination therapies have various advantages over traditional medication such improvement in patient compliance and efficacy. Moreover, surge in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, rise in geriatric population globally, and change in demographics fuel the ophthalmic drugs market growth. The global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $29,613 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $42,663 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The ophthalmic drugs market is segmented based on indication, type, distribution channel, dosage form, technology, therapeutic class, and geography. Depending on indication, the market is divided into dry eye, glaucoma, infection/inflammation/allergy, retinal disorders, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, and others. According to dosage form, it is classified into liquid ophthalmic drug forms, semisolid ophthalmic drug forms, solid ophthalmic drug forms, multicompartment drug delivery systems, and other ophthalmic drug forms. As per technology, the market is segmented into biologics, cell therapy, gene therapy, drug delivery, small molecule, and others. Based on therapeutic class, it is classified into anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-infective drugs, anti-glaucoma drugs, and anti-allergy drugs. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As per ophthalmic drugs market analysis, in the recent years, Asia-Pacific reported significant growth in the ophthalmic drugs market, owing to steady increase in the prevalence of glaucoma in the Asian population. In addition, increase in the number of people suffering from primary angle-closure glaucoma in Japan, China, and South Korea supplement this growth further.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Indication

– Dry Eye

– Glaucoma

– Infection/Inflammation/Allergy

– Retinal Disorders

– – Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

– – Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

– – Diabetic Retinopathy

– – Others

– Others

By Type

– Prescription Drugs

– Over-the-Counter Drugs

By Dosage Form

– Liquid Ophthalmic Drug Forms

– Solid Ophthalmic Drug Forms

– Semisolid Ophthalmic Drug Forms

– Multicompartment Drug Delivery Systems

– Other Ophthalmic Drug Forms

By Technology

– Biologics

– Cell Therapy

– Gene Therapy

– Drug Delivery

– Small Molecule

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores

– Online Pharmacies

– Others

By Therapeutic Class

– Anti-glaucoma

– Anti-infection

– Anti-inflammatory

– Anti-allergy

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – Australia

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Turkey

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Bausch & Lomb Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

– Shire Plc

– Alcon (Novartis)

– Genentech, Inc.

– Allergan, Plc

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Actavis Generics (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

– Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in focus of key players to develop combination therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders

3.5.1.2. Rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders worldwide

3.5.1.3. Change in the demographics across the globe

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Longer timelines required for the development of ophthalmic drugs

3.5.2.2. Risk of side effects associated with ophthalmic drugs

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in investment by market players in the emerging economies

CHAPTER 4 OPHTHALMIC DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. DRY EYE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. GLAUCOMA

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. INFECTION/INFLAMMATION/ALLERGY

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. RETINAL DISORDERS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.5.4. Wet age-related macular degeneration

4.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.5. Dry age-related macular degeneration

4.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.6. Diabetic retinopathy

4.5.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.5.7. Others

4.5.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 OPHTHALMIC DRUGS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. OVER-THE-COUNTER DRUGS

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 OPHTHALMIC DRUGS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. HOSPITAL PHARMACIES

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. DRUG STORES

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. ONLINE PHARMACIES

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 OPHTHALMIC DRUGS MARKET, BY DOSAGE FORM

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. LIQUID OPHTHALMIC DRUG FORMS

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. SEMISOLID OPHTHALMIC DRUG FORMS

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4. SOLID OPHTHALMIC DRUG FORMS

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.5. MULTICOMPARTMENT DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS

7.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.6. OTHER OPHTHALMIC DRUG FORMS

7.6.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 OPHTHALMIC DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. ANTI-INFLAMMATORY

8.2.1. Market size and forecast

8.2.2. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

8.2.3. Steroids

8.3. ANTI-INFECTIVE

8.3.1. Market size and forecast

8.3.2. Antifungal drugs

8.3.3. Antibacterial drugs

8.3.4. Others

8.4. ANTI-GLAUCOMA

8.4.1. Market size and forecast

8.4.2. Beta blockers

8.4.3. Prostaglandin analogs

8.4.4. Others

8.5. ANTI-ALLERGY

8.5.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…



