Pain Management Market Clinical Business Briefing 2019 by Trends, Technology and Types Analysis To 2023

Pain Management Market Overview

The major players include Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie, Allergan, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Codman And Shurtleff, Inc, DJO Global LLC, Eli Lilly & Company, Endo Health Solutions, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Forest Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, Medtronic PLC, ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Neurotech Na, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nevro Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi, Stryker Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Segmentation

The global pain management market is segmented on the basis of type of pain management devices, type of pain management drugs, indication, mode of purchase, and end-user.

On the basis of type of pain management devices, the market is classified as neurostimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices. Neurostimulation devices are further segmented into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) devices and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) devices. Ablation devices are further segmented into RF ablation devices and cryoablation devices.

On the basis of type of pain management drugs, the market is classified as Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), anticonvulsants, anesthetics, opioids, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, and others. The opioids segment is further classified as oxycodones, hydrocodones, tramadol, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine, methadone, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is classified as neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, arthritic pain, migraine, post-operative pain, and others.

On the basis of the mode of purchase, the market is classified as over the counter and prescription-based.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, research and academic institutes, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…Continued

