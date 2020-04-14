Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023

A new market research report on the global Patient Centric Healthcare App market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Patient Centric Healthcare App analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Technology, By Operating System, By Category, By End User.

Patient centric healthcare apps are well-designed to support healthcare delivery and has the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of patient’s health. Technological advancements in information technology (IT) has enabled redesigning of healthcare process by the use and integration of electronic communication in the healthcare process. The patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized the complete health specific service. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by the society, wherein the consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed the patients live by heralded patient centric apps. These apps help the users to stay updated about medication times, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. The global patient centric healthcare app market was valued at $10,235.0 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,728.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of40.9% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where the app developer, mobile vendors, healthcare professionals, and medicine industry collaborate to offer patient centric approach in medical sector. In addition, the rise in smartphone penetration for patient centric apps, rise in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization supplement the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals and insufficient supply to demand side ratio also hamper the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. Moreover, the increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare and growing awareness toward innovative patient centric apps will demand for more patient centric healthcare apps, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into phone-based app, web-based app, and wearable patient centric app. Based on operating system, this market is segmented into iOS, Android, Windows, and others. Based on category, this market is segmented into wellness management and disease and treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness, lifestyle and stress and diet & nutrition and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance, medication reminders and information, womenâ€™s health & pregnancy and disease specific. Further, based on end user this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home use. Based on region, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare, Inc., Klick Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Siemens AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global patient centric healthcare app market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Phone Based App

– Web Based App

– Wearable Patient Centric App

By Operating System

– iOS

– Android

– Windows

– Others

By Category

– Wellness Management

– – Fitness

– – Lifestyle and Stress

– – Diet and Nutrition

– Disease and Treatment Management

– – Healthcare Providers/Insurance

– – Medication Reminders and Information

– – Women’s Health and Pregnancy

– – Disease Specific

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Home Use

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Turkey

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– Bayer AG

– International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

– iPatientCare, Inc.

– Klick Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– MobileSmith, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Siemens AG.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2014-2017*

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2017* (%)

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2017*

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem

3.4.1.2. Rise in smartphone penetration for patient centric healthcare app

3.4.1.3. Increase in collaboration among healthcare providers, app developers, phone vendors, and patients

3.4.1.4. Rise in demand for personalized care apps

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Time consuming as well as expensive changeover to a patient-centric approach

3.4.2.2. Inadequate ratio of supply to demand side

3.4.2.3. Lack of adequate training to doctors, the staff, and the physicians

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in the transition towards digitalized healthcare

3.4.3.2. Growth in awareness towards innovative patient centric apps

CHAPTER 4 PATIENT CENTRIC HEALTHCARE APPS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. PHONE BASED APP

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.1. Market size and forecast by country

4.3. WEB BASED APP

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

4.4. WEARABLE PATEINT CENTRIC APP

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.4. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 5 PATIENT CENTRIC HEALTHCARE APPS MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by operating system

5.2. IOS

5.2.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.3. ANDROID

5.3.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.4. WINDOWS

5.4.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 6 PATIENT CENTRIC HEALTHCARE APP MARKET, BY CATEGORY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. WELLNESS MANAGEMENT

6.2.1. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.3. Fitness

6.2.3.1. Fitness patient centric apps market size and forecast

6.2.4. Diet and nutrition

6.2.4.1. Diet and nutrition patient centric apps market size and forecast

6.2.5. Lifestyle and stress

6.2.5.1. Lifestyle and stress patient centric apps market size and forecast

6.3. DISEASE AND TREATMENT MANAGEMENT

6.3.1. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.3. Healthcare providers/insurance

6.3.3.1. Healthcare providers/insurance patient centric apps market size and forecast

6.3.4. Medication reminders and information

6.3.4.1. Medication reminders and information patient centric apps market size and forecast

6.3.5. Womens health and pregnancy

6.3.5.1. Womens health and pregnancy patient centric apps market size and forecast

6.3.6. Disease specific

6.3.6.1. Disease specific patient centric apps market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 PATIENT CENTRIC HEALTHCARE APPS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2. HOSPITALS

7.2.1. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

7.3. CLINICS

7.3.1. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

7.4. HOME USE

7.4.1. Market size and forecast by region

7.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 8 PATIENT CENTRIC HEALTHCARE APP MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. North america market size & forecast for patient centric healthcare app market by country

8.2.4. North America market size & forecast for patient centric healthcare app market by technology

8.2.5. North America market size & forecast for patient centric healthcare app market by operating system

8.2.6. North America market size & forecast for patient centric healthcare app market by category

8.2.7. North America market size & forecast for patient centric healthcare app market by end user

Continue @…



