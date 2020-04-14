Power Quality Equipment Market 2019 Top Key Players, Global Size, Challenges, Development and Regional Forecast to 2025

Power Quality Equipment Market Highlights

Power quality equipment are the equipment which are used for power regulation and provide uniform power quality. It helps to ensure a steady supply of voltage within a defined range.

The major driver for the growth of the power quality equipment market in the rapid increase in the trends for digitization in the telecommunication industry. The increase in the demand for power is also leading to the increase in the use of power quality equipment. The increase in demand for protection systems in the electronic devices, the increase in the adoption of alternative sources of energy and the standardization of power quality are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the power quality equipment market. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for power quality equipment is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 6%.

The working of many end user industries such as electronics, automotive and manufacturing among others are facing problems related to the non-uniform power quality. This has in turn lead to an increased use of the power quality equipment by these end-user industries. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the high cost of installation of this power quality equipment.

Power Quality Equipment Industry Segmentation

Power Quality Equipment Market, By Equipment

UPS

Static VAR compensator

Power quality meters

Others

Power Quality Equipment Market, By Phase

Single phase

Three phase

Power Quality Equipment Market, By Application

Telecommunications

Energy and utilities

Automotive and industrial

Electronics

Others

Power Quality Equipment Market, By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest in the Power quality equipment market owing to the initiatives undertaken for clean energy with the objective of meeting the large scale demand for energy. The region is also offering huge opportunities for foreign direct investments which is in turn leading to the growth of the power quality equipment market in the Asia-pacific region. The increase in investments for the improved infrastructure, majorly in the developing nations of India and China are further expected to contribute to the growth of the power quality equipment market. The growth is further expected to be driven by the huge investments in smart cities which include distribution through smart meters.

Competitive Analysis

The power quality meter market consists of numerous global, local, and regional vendors. Several regional vendors offer high-quality products at lower prices than the global vendors. The existing vendors will try to gain more market shares by expanding their product portfolio and introducing innovative products. Owing to technological advancements, the competitive environment among the players in the power quality equipment market will intensify in the coming years.

Leading Players:

In the Power Quality Equipment market such as ABB, Ltd., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG are actively focusing on new product launch and expansion to supply power quality equipment, globally.

Industry News

In September, 2017 – ABB announced the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions has deep customer relationships in more than 100 countries and an established installed base with strong roots in North America, ABB’s biggest market.

In December, 2017 – Siemens further expands its leadership role in industrial digitalization. Siemens is the first company worldwide to set up 20 centers for digital customer applications in the industrial sector.

In October, 2016 – Power management company Eaton announced that it has expanded its line of popular PowerXL Series DG1 Power Quality Equipment to include a new, more powerful Frame 6 option. Designed for global commercial, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, the new Eaton engineered drive increases available power from 150 to 250 horsepower (hp), affording customers’ greater agility, reliability, and safety for their applications.

