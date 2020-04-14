Powered Surgical Instrument Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Powered Surgical Instrument Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Powered Surgical Instrument Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures

The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global powered surgical instrument market is segmented based on product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories.

Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.

Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Powered Surgical Instrument Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Handpieces

– – – Drill Systems

– – – Reamer Systems

– – – Saw Systems

– – – Stapler

– – – Shavers

– – – Others

– Power Source & Controls

– – – Batteries

– – – Electric Consoles

– – – Pneumatic Regulators

– Accessories

– – – Surgical Accessories

– – – Electrical Accessories

By Power Source

– Battery-Powered Instruments

– Pneumatic Instruments

– Electric Instruments

By Application

– Orthopedic Surgery

– Neurosurgery

– ENT Surgery

– Cardiovascular Surgery

– Cardiothoracic Surgery

– Plastic Surgery

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

– AlloTech Co. Ltd.

– Conmed Corporation

– Depuy Synthes (J&J)

– Medtronic Inc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet

– adeor medical

– Smith & Nephew PLC

– B. Braun

– MicroAire

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Ethicon Inc

– GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH

– Desoutter Medical Ltd

– Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

– Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.

– Intrauma S.p.A.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Large pool of geriatric population and related rise in chronic diseases

3.5.1.2. Rising number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.5.1.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High price competition

3.5.2.2. Unfavorable taxation policy

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Various growth opportunities from emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: POWERED SURGICAL INSTRUMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Handpieces

4.2.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.1. Drill Systems

4.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Reamers Systems

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Saws Systems

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.4. Stapler

4.2.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.5. Shavers

4.2.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.6. Others

4.2.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Power Source & Controls

4.3.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. Batteries

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Electric Consoles

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.3. Pneumatic Regulators

4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Accessories

4.4.1. Key market trends and growth opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.1. Surgical Accessories

4.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Electrical Accessories

4.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…

