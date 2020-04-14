Regenerative Medicine Market | Size, Share, Revenue, Consumptions, Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is growing steadily. Factors that influence the regenerative medicine market are increasing advancement in healthcare technology, increasing advance technology in regenerative medicine market, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing growth in stem cell technology and others. Globally the market for regenerative medicine is expected to grow at the rate of about 25.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Investments are likely to flow towards the regenerative medicine market over the next couple of years. In addition, the support extended by the government for drug development is poised to revolutionize the future trajectory of the global market. It is also likely to benefit from technological advancements in the market.

Stem cell technology is gaining traction in the healthcare sector. Its accelerated adoption in the field of medical science is also anticipated to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the regenerative medicine market. The players of the market are forecasted to capitalize on the gap prevailing between the demand and supply for organs. However, factors such as stringent regulations, and the high cost of the treatment are expected to check the proliferation of the regenerative medicine market through the projection period.

Market Segmentation:

on the basis of material, the regenerative medicine market has been segmented into synthetic materials, genetically engineered materials, pharmaceuticals, biologically derived materials, and others.

On the basis of therapy, the global regenerative medicine market has been segmented into stem cell biology, cellular therapy, tissue engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the regenerative medicine market has been segmented into cord blood, oncology, urology, orthopedics, neurology, dermatology, cardiovascular, orthopedic and others.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Cook Biotech, Organogenesis, Stryker and RTI surgical, Baxter International, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, CryoLife, Sanofi, LifeSciences, Advanced Cell Technology, BioMimetic Therapeutics, LifeCell Kinetic Concepts, StemCellsInc, and Medtronic.

Regional Analysis:

The global regenerative medicine market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is currently holding the largest share of the market, accounting for 44% share. It is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. The factors such as developments in healthcare technology, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing burden of chronic diseases, etc.

Europe has gained control over the second-largest share of the market. It is expected to strike a high CAGR of 22.5% over the assessment period. The availability of funds coupled with the government’s support is likely to accelerate research & development activities. This, in turn, is prognosticated to boost the growth trajectory of the regional regenerative medicine market in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market and is expected to remain so across the review period. The rapid developments in the healthcare sector and growing patient pool are anticipated to drive the expansion of the regenerative medicine market in the region. It is estimated to mark a relatively higher CAGR and emerge as the fastest growing regional market in the foreseeable future.

Industry News:

In November 2018, 3D.FAB, a French additive manufacturing platform, has announced that it is working on the development of a “living bandage” using direct additive manufacturing and 3D bioprinting for treating damaged tissues.

In December 2018, Food and Drug Administration has sent Genetech, a CA-based biotechnology subsidiary of Roche, and other firms and providers offering stem cell treatments warning letters to notify about agency’s regenerative medicine policy framework.

