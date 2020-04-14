Report explores the Drilling Machine Market research likely to emerge over a period of 2018–2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Drilling Machine Market by Type (Sensitive Drilling Machine, Upright Drilling Machine, Radial Drilling Machine, Gang Drilling Machine, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine, Deep Hole Drilling Machine, and Others) and Application Industry (Aerospace, Heavy Equipment, Automotive, Energy Industry, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Drilling Machine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global drilling machine market was valued at $16.54 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $28.76 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Drilling machines are used to originate through or blind straight cylindrical holes in solid rigid bodies or enlarge existing holes. These machines in its varied capacities are capable of drilling holes of varied length and diameter ranging from 1mm to 40mm or even deeper. The machines are also classified depending upon the softness and hardness of the material required to be drilled. Drilling or milling machines are mounted with drilling bits with high revolutions per minute (RPM) to facilitate the drilling of precise holes in the metal.

Drilling machines act as a reliable means to carry drilling operations on thick metal equipment. These machines can drill the off-center center, and other locations of the machine with higher accuracy. These machines are also available based on their processing type, which includes gun drilling machine, BTA drilling machine, ejector drilling machine, counter boring machine, pull boring machine, trepanning machine, skiving and roller burnishing machine, bottom forming machine, bottle boring machine, and reaming machine. However, fluctuating raw material price and repair & maintenance cost of drilling machine is a challenge that affects the market growth.

The global drilling machine market is segmented based on type, industry application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into sensitive drilling machine, upright drilling machine, radial drilling machine, gang drilling machine, multiple spindle drilling machine, deep hole drilling machine, and others. The deep hole drilling machine segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the study period. Based on industry application, the market is categorized into aerospace, heavy equipment, automotive, energy industry, military & defense, oil & gas, and others.

The global drilling machine market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include DATRON AG, DMG MORI, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, SMTCL, Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau, Fehlmann AG, Cameron Micro Drill Presses, Gate Machinery International, Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise, and Alpen-Maykestag GmbH.

Key Benefits for Drilling Machine Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drilling machine market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Drilling Machine Key Market Segments:-

By Type

– Sensitive Drilling Machine

– Upright Drilling Machine

– Radial Drilling Machine

– Gang Drilling Machine

– Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine

– Deep Hole Drilling Machine

– Others

By Application Industry

– Aerospace

– Heavy Equipment

– Automotive

– Energy Industry

– Military & Defense

– Oil & Gas

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

– DATRON AG

– DMG MORI

– Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation SMTCL

– Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau

– Fehlmann AG

– Cameron Micro Drill Presses

– Gate Machinery International

– Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise

– Alpen-Maykestag GmbH

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Augmented demand of fabricated metal products

3.5.1.2. Booming demand for heavy equipment

3.5.1.3. Large-scale industrial automation

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Slowdown in European machine tools manufacturing

3.5.2.2. Fluctuating Raw material prices

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advancement in manufacturing machinearies

3.5.3.2. Government initiatives providing impetus to machine tools industry

CHAPTER 4: DRILLING MACHINE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SENSITIVE DRILLING MACHINE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. UPRIGHT DRILLING MACHINE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. RADIAL DRILLING MACHINE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. GANG DRILLING MACHINE

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. MULTIPLE SPINDLE DRILLING MACHINE

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. DEEP HOLE DRILLING MACHINE

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. OTHERS

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DRILLING MACHINE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. AEROSPACE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. HEAVY EQUIPMENT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. AUTOMOTIVE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. ENERGY INDUSTRY

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. MILITARY AND DEFENSE

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. OIL AND GAS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

5.8. OTHERS

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DRILLING MACHINE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry application

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by industry application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.3.5. Market analysis by country

6.3.5.1. U.K.

6.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.3.5.2. Germany

6.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.3.5.3. France

6.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.3.5.4. Italy

6.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.5.1. China

6.4.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.4.5.2. Japan

6.4.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.4.5.3. India

6.4.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.4.5.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry application

Continue…



