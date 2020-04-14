Report explores the Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market research likely to emerge over a period of 2019–2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market by Species (Chinese Fed Carps, Tilapia, Catfish, Milk Fish, Shrimps, and Crustaceans) and Nature (Organic and Conventional): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The warm water aquaculture feed market size was valued at $45,696.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $60,914.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Warm water aquaculture feed are compounded meals formulated for fishes, shrimps, and crustaceans by mixing various raw materials such as sunflower, corn, soybean, fish meal, and fish oil. These blends are formulated based on specific requisite of the species and age. Warm water aquaculture feed plays a vital role in aquaculture industry, owing to its high nutritional content, immune-resistant, and growth-promoting properties of compounded feed.

The key factors that drive the growth of the warm water aquaculture feed market include growth in aquaculture and increase in per capita fish consumption to drive the growth of the warm water aquaculture feed market. In addition, introduction of innovative health beneficial warm water aquaculture feed formulations fuels the growth of the global market. However, stringent government regulations and increase in raw material cost are some of the major factors that restrain the market growth. The formulation of warm water aquaculture feed have seen new paradigm shift in the recent years. Function feeds have been developed to cater specific requirements of different fish species. They improve feed utilization, growth and furthermore general health & stress resistance of fish. In addition, they enhance feed efficiency, disease resistance, and growth performance and reduce the cost of production & medication. Therefore, introduction of such feed fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming year.

The warm water aquaculture feed market analysis is based on species, nature, and region. Based on species, the market is classified into Chinese fed carps, tilapia, catfish, milk fish, shrimps, and crustaceans. Based on nature, it is bifurcated into organic warm water aquaculture feed and conventional warm water aquaculture feed. Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

The key players profiled in the report include Aller Aqua A/S, Alltech Inc., Beneo, Cargill, Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Avanti Feeds Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Biomar Group, and Nutriad.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Global warm water aquaculture feed market segments;

By Species

– Chinese Fed Carps

– Tilapia

– Catfish

– Milk Fish

– Shrimps

– Crustaceans

By Nature

– Organic

– Conventional

By Region

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Indonesia

– Vietnam

– Bangladesh

– Thailand

– Philippines

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

– US

– Mexico

– Russia

– Africa

– Latin America

– RoW

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

– Aller Aqua A/S

– Alltech Inc.

– Beneo,

– Cargill, Incorporated

– Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

– Nutreco N.V.

– Avanti Feeds Ltd

– Biomar Group

– Nutriad.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET BY SPECIES

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CHINESE FED CARPS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. TILAPIA

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. CATFISH

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. MILK FISH

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. SHRIMPS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. CRUSTACEANS

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET BY NATURE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ORGANIC

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONVENTIONAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.2.5. CHINA WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.6. INDONESIA WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.7. VIETNAM WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.8. BANGLADESH WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.8.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.8.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.9. THAILAND WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.9.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.9.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.10. PHILIPPINES WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.10.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.10.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.11. INDIA WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.11.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.11.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.2.12. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.2.12.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.2.12.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3. REST OF WORLD

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.3.5. U.S. WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3.6. MEXICO WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3.7. RUSSIA WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3.8. AFRICA WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3.9. LATIN AMERICA WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

6.3.10. ROW WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED MARKET

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast by Species

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast by Nature

Continue…



