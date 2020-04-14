Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023

KD market research provides a forecast for global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. In terms of value, market is going to register a 25% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market over the forecast period.

Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and insights that is sole reason behind the popularity of Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor technology and its advantages. The report covers detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of Application. This research also provides an assessment of key stakeholders and their strategies that helps them to succeed in business.

Factors such as wide range applications of Sic & GaN power semiconductors and others are fueling the growth of global Sic & GaN power semiconductor market across all regions. Further, Sic & GaN power semiconductors find great application possibilities in power supply and electric vehicles owing to their great material properties. Hence, increasing sale of electric & hybrid vehicles is a key reason that is expected to strongly support the growth of Sic & GaN power semiconductor market globally.

Classification of Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor is based on Application. On the basis of Application market is sub segmented into Power Supplies, UPS, Hybrid & Electric Vehicles, HEV Charging Infrastructure, Industrial Motor Drives, PV Inverters, Military & Aerospace, Other Applications.

Report provides detailed analysis for every segment in terms of market size for the Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market across different regions. This section also provides a deep analysis that covers key trends of the industry.

Coming to next segment, report provides an analysis of Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market for global countries in the region. It covers a market overview for 2018-2023 and gives probable forecast with the context of Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor market. This also covers new technological development and their role in the market. The research covers the pivotal trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the factors due to which drivers impact the market in each region. Key regions and countries included in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) and MEA (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

This report evaluates the current scenario and the growth objective of the Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2023. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

As already mentioned, the global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor Market is divided into a number of segments. All segments in terms of Application and different regions are examined in terms of base points to understand the relative contributions of each segments to market growth. This detailed level of facts & information is essential for the identification of various key factors in the global Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor market, and key differentiators. This section is mainly designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor supply chain and the main competitors for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the Sic & GaN Power Semiconductor market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are VisIC Technologies Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., GaN Systems Inc., Exagan S.A.S, Navitas Semiconductor, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Raytheon Company, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd., Other Major & Niche Players.

By Application

– Power Supplies

– UPS

– Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

– HEV Charging Infrastructure

– Industrial Motor Drives

– PV Inverters

– Military & Aerospace

– Other Applications

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– VisIC Technologies Ltd

– Panasonic Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– GaN Systems Inc.

– Exagan S.A.S

– Navitas Semiconductor

– Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

– Raytheon Company

– Infineon Technologies

– Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

