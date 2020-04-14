Smart Irrigation Market 2019: Business Strategies, Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Gross Margin Analysis till 2023

Market Highlights

The glaring scarcity of water globally is pushing users to find new ways to adopt better methods for water usage and consumption. Market reports linked to the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is set to attain revenues worth USD 1561 Million by 2022 while developing at 17% CAGR in the forecast period.

Smart irrigation practices have emerged as a practical alternative to the water challenges being faced globally. Moreover, smart irrigation is also found to beneficial to the water requirements of plants in agriculture and gardening especially. Many users of smart irrigation practices endorse the savings that are achieved in terms of water usage and labor as well, which is a key motivator for the market’s growth. The growing awareness of product types of the market will spur the progress of the market extensively in the forecast period.

The leadership inclinations in the market are strengthening the level of development that can be achieved in the existing market scenario. The changes seen in terms of strategy execution and creation are altering the expansion pace of the market. The plan formulation process in the market has become extensively easier in which deviations are well accounted for; this approach raises the comprehensive success of these plans in the market.

Major Key players

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

Libelium (Spain)

HydroPoint (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

AquaSpy (U.S.)

Aquacell Systems (Australia)

Baseline Inc. (U.S.)

Hortau (U.S.)

Hunter Industries (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the smart irrigation market is carried out on the basis of component, type, application, and region. By component, the smart irrigation market is segmented into water/flow meter, smart detection system/network elements and sensors. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into soil moisture-based irrigation systems and weather-based (et) irrigation systems. The application basis of segmentation of the smart irrigation market consists of non-agriculture and agriculture. The market covers regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The smart irrigation market includes regions such as the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World in its regional analysis. The North America region is anticipated to control in the market in the forecast period due to the growing worry surrounding water conservation and the need to curtail the wastage of resources by the governments in the North American region. The government initiatives towards smart irrigation in North America region is motivating the smart irrigation market in this region. The Asia Pacific countries like Japan, China, India, and Korea are anticipated to show a rapid spike in demand for smart irrigation. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to progress as the most rapidly rising region in the smart irrigation market.

