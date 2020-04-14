Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market is Anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.7% By 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market: By Product Type – (Smart Pill Box and Smart Pill Bottles); By Indication – (Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, Cancer Management, Diabetes Care, Geriatric Care, Disability and Others); By End User – (Seniors Care & Assisted Living, Long Term Care Centers And Home Care Settings): Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The smart pill boxes & bottles market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for smart pill boxes & bottles was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Old age population suffers from various chronic diseases and require medications on regular basis. Further, rising geriatric population in various nations is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global smart pill boxes & bottles market. Furthermore, it is anticipated that smart pill boxes and bottles in senior homecare and assisted living will rise and contribute significantly to the growth of global smart pill boxes and bottles market.

According to NCBI, non-adherence towards medication among patients cost between USD 100 billion to USD 300 billion per year. Various healthcare leading and innovative companies are focusing on development of smart solution to improve medical adherence. These companies are actively focusing on the development of more innovative and new smart pill dispensers. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of global smart pill boxes and bottles market

Barriers – Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market

High Cost of Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles

High cost is acting as a barrier in adoption of smart pill boxes & bottles in developing and undeveloped nations. Further, low disposable income and less awareness regarding benefits among population in undeveloped nations is also one of the major factors which is restricting them to buy smart pill boxes and bottles.

Segmentation Analysis

The smart pill boxes & bottles market by product type is segmented into smart pill box and smart pill bottles. The market for smart pill box captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Further, global smart pill boxes & bottles market is also segmented by end users into senior care & assisted living, long term care centers and home care settings. Senior care & assisted living segment is anticipated to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing geriatric population in various nations such as U.S., Japan and others. Apart from this, high healthcare spending in developed nations signals promising growth for smart pill boxes and bottles market.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In smart pill boxes & bottles market, North America captured highest percentage of market share in global smart pill boxes & bottles market. Factors such as early and high adoption rate of advanced technologies and increasing utilization in geriatric care is anticipated to drive the demand for smart pill boxes and bottles in North America region. Moreover, Asia Pacific smart pill boxes & bottles market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for high-healthcare delivery and increasing homecare settings in the region is paving the way for the growth of smart pill boxes & bottles market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– AdhereTech

– MedMinder

– PharmRight Corporation & Livi

– Medipense Inc.

– e-pill, LLC

– Medready Inc.

– PillDrill Inc.

– Pillo, Inc.

– Group Medical Supply LLC

– Pillsy

– DoseSmart Inc.

– Philips N.V.

– Other Key & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

