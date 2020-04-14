Tattoo Removal Lasers Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2024

A new market research report on the global Tattoo Removal Lasers market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Tattoo Removal Lasers analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By End User.

The tattoo removal lasers market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for tattoo removal lasers was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Tattoo Removal Lasers Market

Rising Number of People with Tattoo Regret

Growth number of tattooed people is believed to offer significant growth opportunities to global tattoo removal lasers market. According to Northern University survey poll, about 25% of the population had tattoo regret. Further, growing awareness among population regarding advanced tattoo removal methods is likely to impel the growth of global tattoo removal lasers market. Moreover, increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is anticipated to impel the growth of global tattoo removal lasers market in the years ahead.

Development of New Technologies

Various leading manufacturers of tattoo removal lasers continuously accelerating the speed of innovation and new product launch. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of global tattoo removal lasers market. In December 2018, Soliton, Inc. launched a new acoustic shockwave technology for quick laser tattoo removal. This technology significantly accelerates the removal process. Continuous technological advancements is anticipated to boost the growth of tattoo removal lasers market.

Barriers – Tattoo Removal Lasers Market

High Cost of Tattoo Removal Lasers

High cost associated of treatment associated with laser tattoo removal is a major factor obstructing the growth of global tattoo removal lasers market. People in low income countries find its too expensive and hence reluctant to go for tattoo removal procedures.

Segmentation Analysis

The tattoo removal lasers market by product type is segmented into Q-switched lasers, picosecond lasers and combination lasers. Rising adoption of laser treatments coupled with increasing demand for tattoo removal are anticipated to intensify the growth of global tattoo removal lasers market.

Further, global tattoo removal lasers market is also segmented by end users into aesthetic clinics and tattoo studios. Aesthetic clinics segment is anticipated to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In tattoo removal lasers market, North America led global tattoo removal lasers market and is anticipated to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. Rising number of tattoo parlors in the region is expected to positively impact the growth of North America tattoo removal lasers market. Moreover, Asia Pacific tattoo removal lasers market is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing base of tattooed people and rising disposable income in the region is paving the way for the growth of tattoo removal lasers in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Hologic Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.)

– Lumenis

– Syneron Medical Ltd.

– Lynton Lasers Ltd

– EL.EN. S.p.A. (Deka Mela S.r.l.)

– Fotona d.o.o

– Cutera, Inc.

– Lutronic Corporation

– Alma Lasers Ltd.

– Beijing Nubway S & T Co., Ltd

– Other Key & Niche Players

