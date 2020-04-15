Automotive Sunroof Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

KD market research provides a forecast for ‘‘Automotive Sunroof Market’’ for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, market is going to register a XX.X% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Automotive Sunroof Market over the forecast period.

Sunroof, a top-notch luxury feature, has become one of the most iconic style choices for cars in the recent years. Based on the type of vehicle, the sunroof is designed to operate manually and electrically. The structure of a sunroof allows light or fresh air to enter the interior of the vehicle through an opening on the top of the roof.

Sunroofs are available in different shapes, sizes, and styles and act as an extra accessory. The global automotive sunroof market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies has been creating opportunities within the automotive industry.

The global automotive sunroof market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to innovation in glass technology and rise in safety and comfort features in the developing regions.

The global automotive sunroof market is segmented based on material type, vehicle type, and region. The glass segment is divided into tilt & slide sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and solar sunroof. The fabric segment consists of only convertible fabric sunroof. The gasoline powered vehicle type is sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and sport utility vehicle (SUV). The electric powered vehicle types are battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global automotive sunroof market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc., and Magna International, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Innovation in glass technology

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for safety, comfort and convenience features

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High integration and maintenance cost

3.5.2.2. Low penetration of power sunroof in low segment vehicles

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing penetration of solar sunroof in electric vehicles across the globe

3.5.3.2. Increase in sale of automotive vehicles

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE SUNROOF MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GLASS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2.1 Tilt & slide

4.2.2.2 Panoramic sunroof

4.2.2.3 Solar sunroof

4.2.2.4. Pop-up sunroof

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. FABRIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE SUNROOF MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. GASOLINE POWERED VEHICLE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2.1. Hatchback

5.2.2.2 Sedan

5.2.2.3. Sport Utility vehicle(SUV)

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. ELECTRIC POWERED VEHICLE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.3.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

5.3.2.3 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE SUNROOF MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. U.K.

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.4. Spain

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Material type

6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Vehicle type

Continue….

