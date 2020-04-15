Display Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

KD market research provides a forecast for ‘‘Display Market’’ for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, market is going to register a XX.X% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Display Market over the forecast period.

Display includes screen, computer output surface, and projection surface that displays content, mainly test, graphics, pictures, and videos utilizing cathode ray tube (CRT), light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), and other technologies. These displays are majorly incorporated in devices such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, and others.

Developments in flexible display, increase in demand for OLED display devices, and rise in trend of touch-based devices majorly drive the growth of the global display market. However, high cost of the latest display technologies such as transparent display and quantum dot displays and stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets hinder the market. Furthermore, upcoming applications in the flexible display devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global display market.

The market is segmented into display type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on display type, the market is divided into flat panel display, flexible panel display, and transparent panel display.

Based on technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, electronic paper, LCD, and others. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, smart wearables, television & digital signage, PC & laptop, vehicle display, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, military & defense, transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global display market are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DISPLAY TYPE

Flat Panel

Flexible Panel

Transparent Panel

BY APPLICATION

Smartphone & Tablet

Smart Wearable

Television & Digital Signage

PC & Laptop

Vehicle Display

Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

OLED

Quantum Dot

LED

Electronic Paper

LCD

Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AU Optronics

Japan Display Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Hannstar Display Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Kent Displays Inc.

NEC Display Solutions

Sony Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High demand for flexible display technology in consumer electronics devices

3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector

3.5.1.3. Rise in trend of touch-based devices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of the transparent and quantum dot display technologies

3.5.2.2. Stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebook, and tablets

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Great adoption of AR/VR devices and commercialization of autonomous vehicles

CHAPTER 4: DISPLAY MARKET, BY DISPLAY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FLAT PANEL DISPLAY

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. FLEXIBLE PANEL DISPLAY

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. TRANSPARENT PANEL DISPLAY

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DISPLAY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. OLED

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. QUANTUM DOT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. LED

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. LCD

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. E-PAPER

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DISPLAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMARTPHONE & TABLET

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. SMART WEARABLE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. TELEVISION & DIGITAL SIGNAGE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. PC & LAPTOP

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. VEHICLE DISPLAY

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DISPLAY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. HEALTHCARE

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. BFSI

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. RETAIL

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. MILITARY & DEFENSE

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. AUTOMOTIVE

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country

7.8. OTHERS

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis by country

Continue….

