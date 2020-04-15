Emulsifiers Industry Key Raw Material Analysis, Online Sales, business opportunities analysis and Growth Rate by Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Emulsifiers Market Insights

Emulsifiers are predominantly utilized in numerous application such as personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others. Emulsifiers market is predicted to witness moderate growth due to rising demand for premium food products and convenience foods across the globe. Furthermore, increasing trend for maintaining health consciousness, especially with respect to consumption of food has provided a new momentum for the growth of the market. Among application segment, food & beverage is expected to register strong growth in the near future on account of rising demand of emulsifier from bakery and food processing units. Furthermore, rising demand from food processors to help their products to withstand demanding food processing by making them resilient and economic is expected to rise the emulsifier demand.

Competitive Landscape

The Emulsifiers report has analysed the level of competition among the key operating players as well as sector growth and market scenario. The global emulsifiers market comprises of various manufacturers operating in the market which comprised of large scale and medium size manufacturers. Some of the prominent market players operating in the global emulsifiers industry has shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as medium scale and small scale manufacturers are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan. Moreover, the major operating players are focusing on extending their product portfolio by strategic acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Some of the companies are expanding their manufacturing capacity of emulsifiers to meet the growing demand for Emulsifiers. Furthermore, some of the manufacturers has launched a series of product to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Players

Cargill

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

DOW Corning

DSM Nutritional

Lubrizol Advanced Materials

Stepan Company

Lonza

Solvay

Spartan Chemical Company

Emulsifiers Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest market for emulsifiers in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast years due to increasing demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical sector. In North America, U.S. and Canada are among the major contributor in the regional market growth on account of robust consumer base for personal care and food & beverage products. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness healthy growth due to increasing demand from various end use industries specifically in China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea. In Addition, economic growth in this region along with rapid industrialization has enabled greater production and sales of cosmetic and personal care products. Moreover, increasing demand for good quality food along with rising utilization of emulsifier in the manufacturing of agrochemicals is estimated to drive the growth of the market.

Increased investment by key players in their R&D activities and shifting of emulsifiers production facilities as well as significantly growing end use industries in this region is estimated to drive the emulsifiers regional market growth. Europe is estimated to witness steady growth due to increasing number of working professionals along with rising consumption of beauty care items in various countries such as Germany, Italy, and UK.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 2017- Corbion company launched a new range of emulsifiers under its brand name SweetPro. SweetPro range comprises of SweetPro S100 in bulk liquid form, SweetPro P100 in powder form, and SweetPro V100 in paste form. This sweetPro emulsifier will help bakers to reduce partially hydrogenated oils and eliminate saturated fat in their sweet baked goods. With this product launch, the company strengthen its position in global emulsifier market.

January 2017– DuPont announced to switched to manufacture sustainable palm oil and palm oil derivatives. The company announced that its whole range of palm based emulsifier will be based on Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certified sustainable palm oil and derivatives. This move will help company to reduce its 45,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

