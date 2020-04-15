KD Market Insights has published a new report on Endotherapy Devices Market analysis and forecast 2017-2024. The report comprises of Endotherapy Devices Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global endotherapy devices market is projected to reach $5,015 million by 2024 from $3,196 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2024. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure, which is used for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in the visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. Increase in the incidence rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endotherapy devices, as these devices help to use minimally invasive techniques to treat the patient.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4109

Rise in prevalence of diseases that require endotherapy procedures such as cancers and gastrointestinal diseases is one of the prime reasons that drives the growth of endotherapy devices market. In addition, increase in baby boomer generation with high risk of targeted diseases, rise in awareness about novel endotherapy devices, and patient preference for minimally invasive nature of endotherapy devices propel the market growth. Modern endotherapy techniques have revolutionized the examination and treatment of upper gastrointestinal tract (including esophagus, stomach, and duodenum) and the colon. Increase in adoption of innovative endotherapy devices along with ultrahigh-definition visualization systems further augments the market growth. However, dearth of skilled physicians & endoscopists, high cost of the sophisticated endotherapy devices, and infections caused by a few endotherapy devices impede the market growth.

The global endotherapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into GI devices & accessories, ERCP devices & accessories, and others. The GI devices & accessories segment is further classified into biopsy forceps, injection needles, polypectomy snares, graspers, hemoclips, and others. The ERCP devices & accessories segment is subsegmented into guide wire, sphincterotome, catheter, extraction basket, extraction balloon, balloon dilation, plastic stent, metal stents, and others. The other endotherapy devices & accessories segment is subdivided into mouthpiece, distal end cap, polyptrap, cleaning brush, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro-endoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and others. Based on end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– GI Devices & Accessories

– – – Biopsy Forceps

– – – Injection Needles

– – – Polypectomy Snares

– – – Graspers

– – – Hemoclips

– – – Others

– ERCP Devices & Accessories

– – – Guide Wire

– – – Sphincterotome

– – – Catheter

– – – Extraction Basket

– – – Extraction Balloon

– – – Balloon Dilation

– – – Plastic Stent

– – – Metal Stents

– – – Others

– Other Endotherapy Devices & Accessories

– – – Mouthpiece

– – – Distal End Cap

– – – Polyp Trap

– – – Cleaning Brush

– – – Others

By Application

– Bronchoscopy

– Arthroscopy

– Laparoscopy

– Urology endoscopy

– Neuro-endoscopy

– Gastrointestinal endoscopy

– Other

By End Users

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Singapore

– Malaysia

– Thailand

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Hoya Corporation

– Olympus Corporation

– Stryker Corporation

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– Conmed Corporation

– Medtronic Plc.

– Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

– Smith & Nephew, Plc.

– Johnson & Johnson

The other players of the global endotherapy devices market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Cook Medical

– Siemens Healthcare

– STERIS Corporation

– Frontier Healthcare

– Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/endotherapy-devices-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Technological advancements

3.4.1.2. Rise in prevalence of diseases that require endotherapy devices

3.4.1.3. Rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries

3.4.1.4. Shorter recovery time and minimal postoperative complications

3.4.2. Restrains

3.4.2.1. Dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists

3.4.2.2. Infections caused by few endotherapy

3.4.2.3. High costs associated with endotherapy devices

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Unmet medical demands in the developing countries

3.4.3.2. Lucrative opportunities in the emerging economies

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4109

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com