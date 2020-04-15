Enteral Feeding Devices Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Enteral Feeding Devices Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Enteral Feeding Devices Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Enteral nutrition is a common medical delivery of nutritionally complete feed that contains protein, fat, carbohydrates, minerals, and water. This therapy involves the passage of nutrition directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide medications and nutrition in patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. These devices are placed into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or through percutaneous route. Enteral nutrition can be administered via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Generally, enteral feeding devices are used in operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and even in home severely ill patients.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4128

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at $2,503 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,848 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral feeding devices market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include rise in adoption of enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes leading to accidental disabilities and deaths impede the market growth. Conversely, development of new products with technological advancement and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and oroenteric feeding tube. The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunostomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).

Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatrics. Based on application, the market is categorized into gastrointestinal disease, cancer, malnutrition, neurological disorder, and other applications. The cancer segment is further segmented into head & neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. By end user, the market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs), and home care. Based on region, it is analyzed for across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enteral feeding devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Product

– Enteral Feeding Pump

– Enteral Feeding Tube

– – Enterostomy Feeding Tube

– – – – Gastrostomy Feeding Tube

– – – – – – Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Feeding Tube

– – – – – – Balloon Gastrostomy Tube

– – – – – – Low-Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)

– – – – Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tube

– – – – Percutaneous Radiological Gastrostomy And Jejunostomy Tube

– – Nasoenteric Feeding Tube

– – – – Nasogastric Feeding Tube

– – – – Nasojejunal Feeding Tube

– – – – Nasoduodenal Feeding Tube

– – Oroenteric Feeding Tube

– Enteral Syringe

– Giving Set

– Consumable

By Age Group

– Adult

– Pediatrics

By Application

– Gastrointestinal Disease

– Cancer

– – – Head & Neck Cancer

– – – Gastrointestinal Cancer

– – – Liver Cancer

– – – Pancreatic Cancer

– – – Esophageal Cancer

– – – Others

– Malnutrition

– Neurological Disorder

– Others

By End User

– Hospital

– Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

– Home Care

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/enteral-feeding-devices-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. List of key players profiled in the report

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.4.1.2. Rise in geriatric population

3.4.1.3. Increase in incidence rate of malnutrition cases

3.4.1.4. High adoption of enteral nutrition

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Stringent governmental regulations

3.4.2.2. Inadvertent dislodgement of tubes

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Development of advanced feeding devices with lesser side effects

3.4.4. Impact analyses

3.5. Patent analysis (2013-2018)

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by year

3.5.2. Patent analysis for U.S., by year

CHAPTER 4: ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Enteral Feeding Pumps

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Enteral Feeding Tubes

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1.1.1. Gastrostomy Feeding Tube

4.3.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1.2.1. Percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy (PEG) feeding tubes

4.3.2.1.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1.3.1. Balloon Gastrostomy Tube

4.3.2.1.4. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1.4.1. Low Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)

4.3.2.1.5. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.1.6.1. Percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy (PEJ) tubes

4.3.2.1.7. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.1.7.1. Percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunostomy tubes

4.3.2.1.8. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.1.9. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.2. Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.2.1.1. Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

4.3.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.2.2.1. Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

4.3.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.2.3.1. Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

4.3.2.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.2.5. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2.3. Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Enteral Syringes

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Giving sets

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Consumables

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ENTERAL FEEDING DEVICES MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Adults

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Pediatrics

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4128

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com