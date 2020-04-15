Food Antimicrobial Coating Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities by Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis

Food antimicrobial coatings market has witnessed a substantial growth rate over the last few years. Food antimicrobial coatings are applied to prevent the growth of bacteria, virus and other pathogens on various surfaces, thus protecting humans from harmful pathogens. The growth of food antimicrobial coatings is expected to be driven by various factors. With rapid urbanization and growing population, the production of convenience food has increased over the last few years. Owing to fast paced lifestyles of the consumers, demand for ready-to-eat food products has increased. Additionally, increase in disposable income have led to increased demand for food products whose preparation is less time consuming and contains nutrients as that of homemade food. Increasing working women population is expected to enhance the demand for convenience food. The ready to eat food product manufacturers have extensively using food antimicrobial coating to increase the shelf life of the product.

Globally, the market for food antimicrobial coating has been increasing due to food industry, the key drivers for the market are consumers prefer longer durability of food products and require good quality and standardized food product.

Top Key Players

The key players profiled in Food Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report are

Dow Microbial Control,

Royal DSM,

I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company,

Diamond Vogel,

PPG Industries Inc.,

BASF SE and

AK Coatings

Market players in food antimicrobial coatings market are emphasizing on the mergers & acquisitions activities to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the food antimicrobial coatings plant to increase the product portfolio. The strategic sales plan of food antimicrobial coating manufacturers includes use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels to reach maximum customers and to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players in the food antimicrobial coatings market, is inclined to introduce new products in the market or to extend the product line of renowned product. Also, the company promotes their new products on social media to reach many customers. This promotional strategy aids to retain the existing the customers and to acquire new customers.

Latest Industry Updates

March 2017 Cargill Incorporated launched new coatings & fillings

Feb 2016 Archer Daniels Midland Company launched food coating especially for the bakery & confectionery products

December 2015 Bowman Ingredients has developed a range of gluten free food coatings. The product has been claimed as a “clean label products”.

Industry Segments

Global food antimicrobial coatings market has been divided into type, application, and Region

On the Basis of Type: Silver, Zinc Oxide, Copper and others

Based on Application Ready-To-Eat Foods, Processed, Foods Sweeteners and others

On the Basis of Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

Food Antimicrobial Coatings Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Among all the regions, Europe accounts for the major market share in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2027. The growth of the food antimicrobial coatings market in Europe region is anticipated to be driven by various factors. High consumption rate and shifting eating habits to convenience food consumption have led to the growth of the food antimicrobial coatings market in this region.

Among the European countries, Germany and U.K. are the major countries in the food antimicrobial coatings market. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to witness maximum growth during the forecast period of 2017-2027. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be driven by the increasing huge demand of convenience food among the consumers. Apart from that, the consumers in Asia Pacific region is mostly influenced by the western cultures which in turn accelerates the sales of food antimicrobial coatings during the forecast period.