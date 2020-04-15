Global IVF Services Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2025

A new market research report on the global IVF Services market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global IVF Services market. The global IVF Services analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Cycle Type, By End User.

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a womans ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The global IVF services revenue market generated $10,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,467 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The global IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide. However, high cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future.

The global IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centers

– Clinical research institutes

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Denmark

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– New Zealand

– Thailand

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Ambroise Par Group

– amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

– AMP Center St Roch

– AVA Clinic Scanfert

– Bangkok IVF center

– Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)

– Betamedics

– Biofertility Center

– Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

– Bloom Fertility Center

– Bourn Hall Fertility Center

– Bourn Hall International

– Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC

– Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

– CHA Fertility Center

– Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)

– Cloudnine Fertility

– Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

– Cyprus IVF Centre

– Dansk Fertilitetsklinik

– EUVITRO S.L.U.

– Fakih IVF Fertility Center

– Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

– Fertility Associates

– Fertility Center Berlin

– Fertility Center of San Antoni

– Fertility First

– FIV Marbella

– Fivet Centers Prof. Zech

– Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd

– Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

– Heidelberg University Hospital

– Houston Fertility Center

– International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM

– IVF Canada

– IVF NAMBA Clinic

– IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta PacÃƒÂ­fica

– IVF Spain

– IVI Panama

– Ivinsemer

– KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre

– Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre

– LIV Fertility Center

– Manipal Fertility

– Maria Fertility Hospital

– MD Medical Group

– Medfem Fertility Clinic

– Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

– Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

– New hope fertility center

– Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic

– OVA IVF Clinic Zurich

– Procrea Fertility

– RAPRUI Srl

– Repromed

– SAFE Fertility Center

– Sanno Hospital

– Servy Massey Fertility Institute

– Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

– Shanghai United Family Hospital

– Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

– Southend Fertility and IVF

– StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic)

– The ARC-STER Center

– The Bridge Centre

– The Cape Fertility Clinic

– The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit

– The Lister Fertility Clinic

– The Montreal Fertility Center

– Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

– Trianglen Fertility Clinic

– TRIO Fertility

– Virtus Health

– Vitanova

– VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens

– Wunschkinder

