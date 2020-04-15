Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman’s ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.

Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market :

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A qualitative analysis of driving factors and opportunities helps analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Key Market Segments :

By Technology

– Natural Source Extraction

– Recombinant Technology

By Therapeutic Area

– Female Infertility Treatment

– Male Hypogonadism

– Oligospermic Treatment

– Others

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Research Institutions

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Bristol Myers Squibb Company

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Ferring B.V.

– Fresenius Kabi AG

– Cigna

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Lee BioSolutions, Inc.

– Sanzyme

– Scripps Laboratories

– Lupin

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Kamiya Biomedical Company

– Intas Pharmaceuticals

– Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

– Cipla Limited

– Biocare Medical LLC

– MyBioSource

– Zydus Cadila

– Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High risk of hypogonadism in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Rise in infertility rates

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes

3.5.2.2. Cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in popularity of fertility tourism

CHAPTER 4: HUMAN CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN (HCG) MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural source extraction

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Recombinant technology

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

