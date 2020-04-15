Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around $65,427 million by 2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 25.6% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $10,540 million in 2017, and is anticipated to be worth the $65,427 million by 2025.

Checkpoint inhibitor is a type of drug used in immunotherapy, which helps block the proteins present on tumor cells, as these affect the functioning of the immune system. Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs block different checkpoint proteins, including cytotoxic T lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4), programmed cell death protein (PD-1), and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). Immune checkpoint inhibitors have witnessed increasing demand, owing to increase in incidence of different forms of cancer, surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer, higher number of pipeline drugs, and upsurge in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population and technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of cancer drive the market growth. However, high cost associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors is projected to impede the market growth.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4231



The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified as CTLA-4 inhibitor, PD-1 inhibitor, and PD-L1 inhibitor. The applications covered in the study include lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Type

– CTLA-4 Inhibitor

– PD-1 Inhibitor

– PD-L1 Inhibitor

By Application

– Lung Cancer

– Bladder Cancer

– Melanoma

– Hodgkin Lymphoma

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AstraZeneca PLC

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences)

– Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.)

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

– Immutep Limited

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe

3.3.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population

3.3.1.3. Supportive reimbursement policies for immune checkpoint inhibitors

3.3.1.4. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Higher cost of immune checkpoint inhibitors

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Increase in number of pipeline drugs

3.3.3.2. Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

3.3.4. Impact analyses

3.4. Clinical trials

3.5. Pipeline analyses

CHAPTER 4: IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. CTLA-4 inhibitor

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. PD-1 inhibitor

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. PD-L1 inhibitor

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Lung cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Bladder cancer

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Melanoma

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. Hodgkin lymphoma

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany

6.3.2.2. France

6.3.2.3. UK

6.3.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.3. Australia

6.4.2.4. India

6.4.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.2. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4231

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com