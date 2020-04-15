Intravascular Temperature Management Market Research, Share, Opportunities & Forecast until 2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Intravascular Temperature Management Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.1% between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $261,556 thousand in 2017 and is anticipated to be worth the $335,192 thousand by 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and increase in adoption of intravascular temperature management across the globe significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost of devices hampers the growth of the global market. Conversely, untapped markets in the emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Intravascular temperature management is a procedure to attain and maintain a specific body temperature of the patient for a defined interval of time, which is mainly used in surgical procedures, hyperthermia, hypothermia, and others. In this procedure, a specified temperature is acquired by using intravascular temperature management systems. This system is employed to infuse hot or cold saline in a patient’s body via catheters with closed circuits. The maintenance of temperature prevents surgical site infections in patients undergoing surgical procedures. Intravascular temperature management is also essential in preventing pre- and post-operative hypothermia.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4248



The global intravascular temperature management market is segmented into product, application, indication, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into system and consumables. By application, it is divided into preoperative care, operative care, post-operative care, and acute/critical care. The indication segment is studied across acute myocardial infarction (AMI), stroke, cardiac arrest, fever/infection, and other. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into surgical centers, emergency care units, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Intravascular Temperature Management Market :

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intravascular temperature management market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Intravascular Temperature Management Key Market Segments :-

By Product

– System

– Consumables

By Application

– Preoperative Care

– Operative Care

– Post-operative Care

– Acute/Critical Care

By Indication

– Acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

– Stroke

– Cardiac Arrest

– Fever/Infection

– Other

By End User

– Surgical Centers

– Emergency Care Units

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Other

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Asahi Kasei Corporation.

– Belmont Instrument Corporation.

– Biegler GmbH

– Geratherm Medical AG

– Smiths Group Plc.

– Stihler Electronic GmbH

– The Surgical Company BV

– VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/intravascular-temperature-management-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in number of surgical procedures worldwide

3.5.1.2. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease

3.5.1.3. Rise in acceptance of intravascular temperature management

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of surgeries associated with the use of intravascular temperature management

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Untapped Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific

CHAPTER 4: INTRAVASCULAR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. System

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: INTRAVASCULAR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Preoperative Care

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Operative Care

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Post-operative Care

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Acute/Critical Care

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market share analysis

CHAPTER 6: INTRAVASCULAR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market share analysis

6.3. Stroke

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market share analysis, by country

6.4. Cardiac Arrest

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market share analysis

6.5. Fever/Infection

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.2. Market share analysis

6.6. Other indications

6.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.2. Market share analysis

CHAPTER 7: INTRAVASCULAR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Surgical Centers

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market share analysis, by country

7.3. Emergency Care Units

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market share analysis

7.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market share analysis

7.5. Other end user

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.2. Market share analysis, by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4248

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com