Laparotomy Sponges Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.3% Forecast 2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Laparotomy Sponges Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.3% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $697 million in 2017 and is anticipated to be worth the $1,230 million by 2025. The factors that drive the growth of the global laparotomy sponges market include rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer, increase in cesarean births worldwide, upsurge in geriatric population, and easy affordability. However, increase in demand of minimally invasive procedures instead of open surgeries and issues related with retained sponges hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the development of advanced laparotomy sponges and high growth potential in the untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.

Laparotomy, also known as celiotomy, is an abdominal surgical incision procedure through abdominal wall for the diagnosis of diseases related to the abdominal cavity. It is an open surgery, which is performed under general anesthesia. It involves usage of surgical sponges known as laparotomy sponges such as sterile laparotomy sponges and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. These sponges are employed to absorb body fluids and abdomen viscera, allowing clear vision of organs during surgeries. They are present in several sizes, shapes, and materials such as cotton and rayon.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4233



The laparotomy sponges market is segmented based on product, sterility, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into radiopaque laparotomy sponges, traditional laparotomy sponges, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) laparotomy sponges. By sterility, it is bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and surgery centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Laparotomy Sponges Market :

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global laparotomy sponges market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of – – – key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Laparotomy Sponges Key Market Segments :-

By Product

– Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges

– Traditional Laparotomy Sponges

– Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Laparotomy Sponges

By Sterility

– Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

– Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges

By End user

– Hospitals

– Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdvaCare Pharma

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Cardinal Health

– Dynarex Corporation

– DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– BSN Medical GmbH

– DUKAL Corporation

– Stryker Corporation

– Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/laparotomy-sponges-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer

3.4.1.2. Increase in cesarean births worldwide

3.4.1.3. Rise in geriatric population

3.4.1.4. Easy Affordability

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Increase in the number of events of retained surgical instruments

3.4.2.2. Rise in demand of minimally invasive surgeries

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. High market potential in untapped emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Development of technological advanced novel products

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Radiopaque Sponges

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Traditional Sponges

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Sponges

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY STERILITY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Surgery Centers

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. laparotomy sponges market, by product

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. laparotomy sponges market, by sterility

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. Laparotomy Sponges market, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada laparotomy sponges market, by product

7.2.2.2.2. Canada laparotomy sponges market, by sterility

7.2.2.2.3. Canada laparotomy sponges market, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico laparotomy sponges market, by product

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico Laparotomy Sponges market, by sterility

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico laparotomy sponges market, by end user

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by sterility

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany laparotomy sponges market, by product

7.3.2.1.2. Germany laparotomy sponges market, by sterility

7.3.2.1.3. Germany laparotomy sponges market, by end user

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France laparotomy sponges market, by product

7.3.2.2.2. France laparotomy sponges market, by sterility

7.3.2.2.3. France laparotomy sponges market, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK laparotomy sponges market, by product

7.3.2.3.2. UK laparotomy sponges market, by sterility

7.3.2.3.3. UK laparotomy sponges market, by end user

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4233

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com