Latest Research report on Anticoagulants Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Anticoagulants market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Anticoagulants market. The global Anticoagulants analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By drug class, By route of administration, By application.

The global anticoagulants market was valued at $24,265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $43,427 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025. Anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood and prolong the clotting time. The market has different types of anticoagulant drugs, and each drug works by inhibiting various pathways of blood coagulation. These drugs are majorly used for high risk of blood clots, such as atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and others.

The global anticoagulants market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and cardiovascular disease across the world, growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and growing awareness of NOACs in developing regions. Furthermore, increasing obese and geriatric population and growing demand of novel therapeutics are anticipated to further influence the market growth during the forecast period. On the other side, higher price of NOACs and lack of antidots for NOACs impede the market growth.

The global anticoagulants market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, application, and region. On the basis of drug class, the anticoagulants market is classified as NOACs, heparin & LMWH, vitamin K antagonist, and others. As per the route of administration, the market is segmented as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. Application market-wise, it is classified as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and others.

According to region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By drug class

– NOACs

– Eliquis

– Bevyxxa

– Xarelto

– Savaysa & lixiana

– Pradaxa

– Heparin & LMWH

– Vitamin K antagonist

– Others

By route of administration

– Oral anticoagulant

– Injectable anticoagulant

By application

– Atrial fibrillation & heart attack

– Stroke

– Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

– Pulmonary embolism (PE)

– Others

By region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Aspen Holdings

– Bayer AG

– Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

– GlaxoSmithKline plc.

– Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Sanofi S.A.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, venous thromboembolism and stroke

3.3.1.2. Rise in number of geriatric population

3.3.1.3. Increase in prevalence of obesity

3.3.1.4. Surge in healthcare expenditures worldwide

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High price of NOACs

3.3.2.2. Poor demand in under developed countries

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Increase in demand for NOACs

3.3.3.2. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.3.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. NOACs

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Eliquis market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Bevyxxa market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Xarelto market size and forecast

4.2.2.4. Savaysa & Lixiana market size and forecast

4.2.2.5. Pradaxa market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Heparins & LMWH

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Vitamin K Antagonists

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other Anticoagulant Drugs

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Oral Anticoagulants

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Injectable Anticoagulants

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Stroke

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ANTICOAGULANTS MARKET BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. anticoagulants market, by application

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.2.2.2.2. Canada anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.2.2.2.3. Canada anticoagulants market, by application

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico anticoagulants market, by application

7.2.3. North America anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.2.4. North America anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.2.5. North America anticoagulants market, by application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.3.2.1.2. Germany anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.3.2.1.3. Germany anticoagulants market, by application

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.3.2.2.2. France anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.3.2.2.3. France anticoagulants market, by application

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.3.2.3.2. UK anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.3.2.3.3. UK anticoagulants market, by application

7.3.2.4. Italy

7.3.2.4.1. Italy anticoagulants market, by drug class

7.3.2.4.2. Italy anticoagulants market, by route of administration

7.3.2.4.3. Italy anticoagulants market, by application

Continue @…



