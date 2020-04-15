Latest Research report on Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin market. The global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By product type, By source, By application.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market size was valued at $3,727.34 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,729.00 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025. Collagen peptides are easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. They are composed of large triple helix chains of amino acids, and these large triple helix chains are not soluble. Some of the applications include collagen casings, medical materials, sponges for burns, and others. When collagens are partially hydrolyzed, gelatins are formed. In this process, collagen triple helices are broken down into individual strands. This molecular structure is soluble in hot water and jellifies when cooled.

Further, hydrolysis of these gelatins leads to the formation of peptides. In this process, the individual strands of protein are broken down into small peptides of amino acids. These peptides are even soluble in cold water, easily digestible, and ready to be absorbed by the human body.

Collagen peptides find application in the dairy, confectionery, beverages, meat & fish products, and other pharmaceutical and food products and are used to improve the organoleptic properties. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent, flavorless, and brittle food additive derived from collagen present in several animal body parts. Gelatin is generally used as a jelling agent in pharmaceutical drugs, food, photography, vitamin capsules, and production of cosmetic.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market growth is attributed to growing awareness of consumers towards the health benefits associated with the product coupled with rise in disposable income, alteration in lifestyle, and high adaptation of healthy diet. Moreover, development of the food & beverage industry furthers augments the growth of the market. However, stringent food regulations, social and religious food norms, and increased awareness towards animal conservation are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin industry is segmented on the basis of product type, source, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into gelatin and peptide. By source, the market is segmented into bovine, sheep, porcine, chicken, marine, and others. Application-wise, the market is classified into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic, nutraceutical, technical, healthcare, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the collagen peptide and gelatin market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include Collagen Solutions Plc, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., and Weishardt Group.

Other key players operating in the market include Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Italgelatine S.p.A., Reinert Gruppe Ingredients GmbH, Junc Gelatines, S.L., and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By product type

– Gelatin

– Peptide

By source

– Bovine

– Sheep

– Porcine

– Chicken

– Marine

– Others

By application

– Pharmaceutical

– Food & beverage

– Cosmetic

– Nutraceutical

– Technical

– Healthcare

– Others

By region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Spain

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– KSA

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

