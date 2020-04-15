Latest Research report on India Disposable Gloves Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the India Disposable Gloves market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the India growing-up market. The India Disposable Gloves analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel.

The India disposable gloves market was valued at $303 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, neoprene gloves exhibited the highest growth throughout the forecast period. Disposable gloves are used during medical and non-medical purpose to provide protection from human-borne contamination. They are available in different colors and made up of different materials such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others, which are used for various purposes such as examinations, surgical procedures, food services, cleaning room, and in heavy industries. They provide prevention from cross-contamination, prevent pathogens from spreading, and protect users from unknown hazards.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4335



The factors such as rise in concerns among population for safety & hygiene and growth in number of end users are expected to boost the growth of the India disposable gloves market. In addition, technology advancements are further anticipated to drive the market growth. However, less production capacity and toxic reaction to certain gloves are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growth in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market players.

India disposable gloves market is segmented based on product, form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Depending on form, the market is categorized into powdered disposable gloves and non-powdered disposable gloves. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into medical and non-medical. The medical segment is further classified into examination and surgical. The non-medical segment is further classified into food service, clean room, and industrial. Based on distribution channel, market is segregated into wholesaling & direct selling, medical store, and online store.

Key Benefits for India Disposable Gloves Market:

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the India disposable gloves market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

India Disposable Gloves Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Natural Rubber Gloves

– Nitrile Gloves

– Vinyl Gloves

– Neoprene

– Polyethylene

– Others

By Form

– Powdered Disposable Gloves

– Non-powdered Disposable Gloves

By Application

– Medical

– – – Examination

– – – Surgical

– Non-Medical

– – – Food Service

– – – Clean Room

– – – Industrial

By Distribution Channel

– Wholesaling and Direct Selling

– Medical Store

– Online Store

Key Marke Players

– Ansell Limited

– Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon)

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Semperit AG Holding

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

– RFB Latex Limited

– Primus Gloves Private Limited

– Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Sara Healthcare P Ltd.

– Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

– Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Co.

– Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

– Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

– 3p India

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/india-disposable-gloves-market-amrr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in concerns for safety and hygiene

3.5.1.2. Growth in number of end users

3.5.1.3. Advancements in technology

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Less production capacity

3.5.2.2. Toxic reaction to certain gloves

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth in the healthcare sector

CHAPTER 4: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural rubber gloves

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Nitrile gloves

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Vinyl gloves

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Neoprene gloves

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Polyethylene gloves

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Powdered disposable gloves

5.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Non-powdered disposable gloves

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Medical

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.2. Examination

6.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Surgical

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Non-medical

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.2. Food service

6.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Cleanroom

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4. Industrial

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Wholesaling & direct selling

7.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. Medical store

7.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4. Online store

7.4.1. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4335



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com