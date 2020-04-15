Latest Research report on India Surgical Mask Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the India Surgical Mask market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the India growing-up market. The India Surgical Mask analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Distribution Channel.

The India surgical mask market was valued at $58 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $95 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical masks are made using synthetic material, such as polypropylene fabric or disposable linen. They are commonly used in surgical procedures, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and help prevent cross-contamination.

The key factors that boost the growth of the India surgical mask market include rapid developments in non woven production technology, increase in focus toward preventing hospital-acquired infections, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure & services. In addition, surge in disposable income, rise in health awareness, and significant increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth. However, increase in popularity of less invasive surgeries impede the growth of this market. Conversely, innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical non woven disposables production are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Based on product, the India surgical mask market is categorized into basic surgical mask, anti-fog surgical mask, fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, N95 mask, and others. The basic surgical mask segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the anti-fog surgical mask segment is expected to register higher growth rate from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in aging population and innovation with respect to product development. Based on distribution channel, the India surgical mask market is divided into hospitals & clinics, drug stores, and online stores. Drug stores was the most dominant channel for the distribution of surgical masks and has the largest market share in the India surgical mask market followed by online stores.

Key Market Benefits Surgical Mask Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India surgical mask market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

– The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Surgical Mask Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Basic Surgical Mask

– Anti-fog Surgical Mask

– Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask

– N95 Mask

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospitals & Clinic

– Drug Store

– Online Store

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– 3M Company

– Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

– Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

– Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited

– Mediblue Health Care Private Limited

– Medline Industries Inc.

– Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

– Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

– Venus Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

– Z Plus Disposable

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in geriatric population

3.4.1.2. Efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

3.4.1.3. Surge in epidemic or pandemic outbreaks

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Rise in concerns toward disposal

3.4.2.2. Increase in trend of noninvasive and robot-assisted surgeries

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Technology integration

3.5. Tender Business, Qualitative Analysis

3.5.1. Government

3.5.2. Private

CHAPTER 4: INDIA SURGICAL MASKS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Basic surgical mask

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Antifog surgical mask

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. N95 masks

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: INDIA SURGICAL MASKS MARKET, BY DISTRUBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospitals & clinics

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Drug stores

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Online stores

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. 3M Company

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Operating business segments

6.1.4. Product portfolio

6.1.5. Business performance

6.2. Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Company snapshot

6.2.3. Product portfolio

6.3. Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Company snapshot

6.3.3. Product Portfolio

6.4. Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Company snapshot

6.4.3. Product Portfolio

6.5. Mediblue Health Care Private Limited

6.5.1. Company overview

6.5.2. Company snapshot

6.5.3. Product portfolio

6.6. Medline Industries Inc.

6.6.1. Company overview

6.6.2. Company snapshot

6.6.3. Product Portfolio

6.7. Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

6.7.1. Company overview

6.7.2. Company snapshot

6.7.3. Product Portfolio

6.8. Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

6.8.1. Company overview

6.8.2. Company snapshot

6.8.3. Product Portfolio

6.9. Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

6.9.1. Company overview

6.9.2. Company snapshot

6.9.3. Product portfolio

Continue @…



