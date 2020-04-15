Material Handling Robots Market 2019-2023: Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future

Market Insights

Material Handling Robots are essentially automated machinery that is used to transfer objects. Various types of robots exist under material handling robotics and can be fitted with various arm tools. Market Research Future has examined the global material handling robotics market in its entirety to find that the market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 10% during the review period from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the market is likely to result in market value of USD 31 Bn by the end of 2023. Material handling robotics has applications in a variety of end-use industries. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

The report gives the clear picture of current material handling robotics market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. Material handling robots are used as a part of the manufacturing and shipping process of many end-user industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverage, and others. In these industries they are often used for palletizing, packaging, transferring items and several other vital tasks that reduce human error and maximize efficiency, thus driving demand. The strong demand and need for automation in the growing industrialization across the globe is expected to drive the material handling robotics market. Moreover, material handling robotics reduces human error and maximizes efficiency in the manufacturing process making it highly useful. Additionally, the use of such robots to move heavy objects saves time in any process.

High costs associated with material handling robotics and their installation is a deterrent which is restraining market growth. There are various factors that are likely to contribute to this growth, namely increasing demand for material robots in numerous applications such as palletizing/de-palletizing, packaging, pick and place and others. These factors aide the growth of the market, as well as the significant cost reduction of these robots and ease of work management help boosting the expansion of this market. Manual lifting is a leading cause of workplace injuries, costing employers millions each year. Material handling robots create a convenient environment for workers, thus protecting employers against compensation claims.

Key Players

KUKA, Adept Technology, Epson Robotics, Apex Automation and Robotics, Fanuc, Denso Wave, ABB, DAIHEN Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Nachi Robotic Systems, and others have been included in MRFR analysis of the material handle robotics market competitive landscape. MRFR’s report covers various details regarding the players in the market, their shares and various growth strategies that they employ.

Latest Industry News

RightHand Robotics has acquired USD 23 Mn in funding toward the expansion of its operations. A leading provider of material handling robotics, the company plans to use the investment for the broadening of its product applications.

Mobile Industrial Robotics (MiR) has announced its strategic collaboration with Faurecia to deploy advanced material handling robots. The autonomous robot promises to optimize productivity.

Material Handling Robotics Market Segmentation:

The global material handling robotics market is segmented by product, application, and end-user.

By the product segment, the market is segmented into articulated material handling robots, scare material handling robot, parallel material handling robot and others.

On basis of the application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing/de-palletizing, packing & packaging, product/part transfer, machine tending and others.

On basis of the end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, metal & machinery, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

Regional Analysis

Observations of the market indicate that the Asia Pacific regional material handling robotics market possesses the largest share of the global market. The region displays the highest potential for growth as well and will grow at a truly significant pace. The APAC region is a manufacturing hub which is consistently expanding and thus producing constant demand for material handling robotics. Growth is expected to the highest in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan. Japan is a market leader in robotics and has several important market players in the region. Moreover, the manufacturing sector of the APAC region is highly attractive to global players as it offers many advantages such as low labor and operating costs. Moreover, the consumer population in the region is massive, growing and has increased disposable incomes, thus driving the manufacturing sector as a whole. The global material handling robotics market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the material handling robotics market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are anticipated to drive the growth of the material handling robotics market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as DAIHEN Corporation (Japan), Denso Wave (Japan), Epson Robotics (Japan), in this region.

