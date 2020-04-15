Meat Snacks Market Competitor Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2023

Market Overview and Definition:

The product is getting substantial traction for being a convenience and savory snacks. These are rich in nutrients and are emerging as a preferred choice in the dietary plan. Its popularity is rising among athletes as it is good for building muscles. High protein content gives the edge to people who are concerned with their fitness.

Nutritional Demands to Inspire Growth of Meat Snacks Market, The global meat snacks market is expected to benefit substantially from the rising demand for convenience food and savory snacks. This could help the meat snacks market in achieving substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Mostly made of pork, beef, and poultry meat products these snacks are available in several forms such as jerky, sausages, sticks, and others. Meat snacks, over time, has evolved as a potential alternative for raw and cooked meat products. The market is getting expanded with several flavors such as teriyaki and peppered joining the bandwagon.

Competitive Dashboard:

Influential companies, as per listed by MRFR for the meat snacks market, are Link Snacks, Inc. (U.S.), Marfood USA, Inc. (U.S.), Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Meatsnacks Group Ltd. (U.K), Bridgford Foods Corporation (U.S.), Monogram Food Solutions, LLC. (U.S.), Golden Valley Dairy Products (U.S.), Oberto Sausage Co, Inc. (U.S.), Nestlé USA, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Country Archer Jerky Co. is planning on taking their meat snack line-up a step further by introducing new products with beef, pork, and turkey meat sticks. Their beef meat sticks are sourced from extra-lean 100% grass-fed beef, or antibiotic-free turkey or pork. These products are also free from the inclusion of nitrites, MSG, gluten, and added hormones.

Segmentation:

MRFR attempts to discuss the meat snacks market in detail by segmenting it based on the type, flavor, meat type, and distribution channel.

By type, the meat snacks market can be segmented by sausages, sticks, jerky, and others. The jerky segment has the maximum takers with sausage following the lead. The growth of the jerky segment could be attributed to the high consumption of athletes, runners, and weightlifters for their high protein content.

By flavors, the meat snacks market includes teriyaki, peppered, original, and others. The peppered flavor segment is fetching the maximum revenue. Meanwhile, barbeque flavor can gain a substantial boost in the coming years.

By meat type, the meat snacks market encompasses pork, beef, poultry, and others. The poultry segment is spearheading owing to the high availability of products. Europe’s high demand for pork meat could lift the sale of pork products in the global market.

By distribution channel, the meat snacks market comprises store-based and non-store-based distribution channels. The store-based distribution channel has the maximum market share as it provides a one-stop shopping experience to customers.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR in their take on the global Meat Snacks Market analyzes regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). This region-specific analysis aims at disclosing possible growth pockets to aid in the increase in revenue and market possibilities.

The market in North America has the leash of the global market. Regional consumption of such meat products is quite high, and it is getting further traction from the change in lifestyle and evolving ready-to-eat market product scenario. It is also considered to be a nutritious food owing to which a lot of people now prefer this.

In Europe, the meat snacks market is experiencing a surge for the same reasons like that of in North America. Furthermore, these products have a good shelf-life owing to which shop owners are integrating these products in their line-up. In Europe, it is Germany and the U.K. that are pushing the boundary wider. Consumer awareness of these products as nutritious and regulatory boards clearing them are win effect that is impacting the European market.

The APAC market can also grow with a substantial CAGR. China, Japan, Thailand, and other countries are providing the meat snacks market with a considerable edge. The huge population can play an important role in taking the market ahead.