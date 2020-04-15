Membrane Separation Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Size, Graph, Statistics, Opportunity & Forecast To 2023

Market Insights

Membrane Separation Materials are used in the membrane separation process for selective separation of components from a mixture. The membranes are designed to have a high surface porosity; provide high selectivity, good polymer flexibility, a wide range of pH stability; and be mechanically strong to obtain structural integrity. The membrane separation materials exhibit these properties and hence are mainly used for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water, gas separation applications, medical applications, and industrial separations. With the growing concerns over water scarcity and the need for reuse of industrial wastewater, the demand for membrane separation process and the materials used in the process is projected to increase during the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Membrane Separation Materials Market has been segregated on the basis of material type, application, and region.

By material type, the global membrane separation materials market has been divided into polymers, ceramics, metals, and others. The polymers segment is further divided into polyvinylidene difluoride, polytetrafluoroethylene, polysulphone, polyacrylonitrile, polyethersulphone, and others. The ceramics segment is further sub-segmented into alumina, silicon carbide, and others. The polymers is expected to be the dominant material type segment during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to excellent physical properties including high purity, oxidative stability, high thermal and chemical stability, superior mechanical strength, solubility in typical solvents, and easy fabrication into a membrane exhibited by the polymeric materials.

On the basis of application, the global membrane separation materials market has been categorized into water treatment, food & beverage processing, gas separation, bioprocessing & medical filtration, industrial, and others. The water treatment segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the leading application segment in the years to follow.

Competitive Analysis

Key Players

BASF SE

Solvay

Arkema AG

The Chemours Company

DuPont

KUREHA CORPORATION

3M

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd

the Quadrant group of companies

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global membrane separation materials market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the leading regional market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a significant number of water-dependent industries such as the textile, pulp & paper, and chemicals in the region and the growing environmental restrictions over the discharge of wastewater into water bodies.

The market in North America is expected to grow progressively on account of the availability of advanced technologies and high demand for water purification in the US. Moreover, the majority of the energy consumption in the industrial sector, especially the chemical industry, in the US is for distillation.

