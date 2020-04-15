Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

KD market research provides a forecast for ‘‘Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market’’ for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, market is going to register a XX.X% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market over the forecast period.

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems are some of the most-commonly used therapies to treat acute and chronic wounds. They promote wound healing, reduce recurrent use of dressings (as in case of traditional wound care), provide an efficient option for management of closed surgical incision lines, and improve patient well-being. These consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and dressing set. The vacuum pump is either fixed or moveable and is powered by alternating current or batteries. It is designed to regulate suction strength and includes features such as alarm indication for loss of suction and a replaceable collection canister. Dressing sets contain either foam or gauze dressing to be placed on the wounds and an adhesive film drape to seal wounds. Drainage tubes are available in several configurations depending on the dressings used and the wound being treated.

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market was valued at $2,202 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,948 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the global NPWT devices market is majorly driven by increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and obesity. The other factors boosting the market growth include rise in patient awareness toward the availability of cost-effective NPWT devices such as single-use devices and technological advancement in NPWT devices. However, lack of trained professionals and complications caused due to the usage of NPWT devices hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increased focus on advancement of treatment protocols, significant unmet needs in the wound care field, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global NPWT devices market is segmented based on product, wound type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into single-use NPWT device and conventional NPWT device. As per wound type, it is categorized into chronic wound and acute wound. The chronic wound segment is further classified into pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, venous leg ulcer, and arterial ulcer. On the other hand, the acute wound segment is sub-segmented into burn & trauma and surgical wound. Considering the end user segment, the market is segregated into hospital & clinic, ambulatory surgery center (ASC), and home care setting. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Single-use NPWT device

Conventional NPWT device

By Wound Type

Chronic wound

Pressure ulcer

Diabetic foot ulcer

Venous leg ulcer

Arterial ulcer

Acute wound

Burn & trauma

Surgical wound

By End User

Hospital & clinic

Ambulatory surgery center (ASC)

Home care setting

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Group plc

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health

Medela AG

Devon International Group (Devon Medical Products)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Talley Group Ltd.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

SunMed Medical

The Wound Vac Company, LLC.

