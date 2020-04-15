New product developments and trends of Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market during 2018-2024
As per the research conducted by Fast.MR, the report titled “Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market – By Drug Type (Facial Muscle Relaxant, Skeletal Muscle Relaxant, Neuromuscular Relaxant), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), – By Drug Class (Peripherally Acting Muscle Relaxants, Centrally Acting Muscle Relaxants), By Retail Sales Channel (Drug Stores, Hospitals, Clinics, Online Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024“provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.
Muscle relaxant drugs are used to treat painful muscle spasms such as a headache, stiff neck, or backache. Both OTC and prescription muscle relaxants are available in the market and are being used by consumers suffering from muscle-related problems. Norflex, Zanaflex, Cip-Zox, Soma, Fexmid, and Robaxin are some common relaxants available in the market. Apart from this, the global muscle relaxant drugs market reached a market valuation of USD XX.XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market
Strong Prevalence of Muscle Related Health Issues
About 80 percent of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetimes. Muscle related issues can affect people of all ages, from adolescents to the elderly. Muscle pain caused in several conditions such as sprain ligaments, strain muscles, rupture disks, and irritate joints, all of these can lead to back pain. Such muscle pain issues are rising at horrifying pace among consumers, and this can be attributed to their fast, competitive, and unhealthy lifestyle. Arthritis, poor posture, obesity, and psychological stress are several other reasons, which are very common these days, which are causing muscle pain in people. Further, this strong growth in penetration of muscle pain issues across the globe is likely to foster the demand for muscle relaxant drugs around the world.
Growing Geriatric Population
Muscle pain is widespread in older adults. Older people suffer from many conditions such as polymyalgia rheumatic through their aging period, which causes muscle pain and stiffness in the upper arms, shoulders, thighs, and pelvic girdle. Furthermore, the world’s older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, and currently, 9 percent of people worldwide are aged 65 and over. As the world’s older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, it is expected that the demand for muscle relaxant drugs will rise in coming years.
Barriers – Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market
Miss conceptions among the population and chances of severe side effects such as habituation and respiratory arrest due to the consumption of muscle relaxant drugs are significant barriers in the growth of global muscle relaxant drugs market. Also, the abuse potential of muscle relaxant drugs is another challenge confronting the growth of global muscle relaxant drugs market.
Segmentation
By Drug Type
– Facial Muscle Relaxant
– Skeletal Muscle Relaxant
– Neuromuscular Relaxant
By Route of Administration:
– Oral
– Injectable
By Drug Class
– Peripherally Acting Muscle Relaxants
– Centrally Acting Muscle Relaxants
By Retail Sales Channel
– Drug Stores
– Hospitals
– Clinics
– Online Stores
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
- Medtronic Inc.
- Pfizer
- Novartis International AG
- Cipla Limited
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Orient Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Other Major & Niche Players
The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in Muscle Relaxant Drugs market.
