New Trends and Opportunities in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Trends, Outlook & Forecast until 2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.8% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $2,690 million in 2017, and is anticipated to be worth the $3,912 million by 2025. Bone grafts are implantable materials, which promote bone healing through their osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. Bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, ensuring new bone formation, and repair of bone fractures. Moreover, they are applicable in treatment of various bone-related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.

Rise in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements in medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, in 2012, around 126 million adults were affected by musculoskeletal disorders in the U.S. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for bone grafts and its substitutes in the coming years. In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuels the growth of the market.

However, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures restrict the market growth. On the contrary, growth prospects in the emerging markets, rise in interests of key players toward R&D activities in bone grafts & its substitutes, and increase in demand for orthopedic procedures particularly in geriatric population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market in near future.

The report segments the market based upon product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. The allografts segment is further categorized into machined allografts and demineralized bone matrix. The bone graft substitutes segment is subdivided into bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and synthetic bone grafts. By application, the market is classified into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting. Region wise, it is studied across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Type

– Allograft

– Machined Allograft

– Demineralized Bone Matrix

– Bone Graft Substitute

– Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

– Synthetic Bone Grafts

– Cell-based Matrices

By Application

– Spinal Fusion

– Trauma

– Joint Reconstruction

– Dental Bone Grafting

– Craniomaxillofacial

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Israel

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market share analysis, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing incidences of musculoskeletal conditions

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements in medical devices leading to a shift from autograft to allograft

3.4.1.3. Development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts

3.4.1.4. Obesity and diabetes to increase the risk of degenerative joint diseases

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of surgeries

3.4.2.2. Ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emerging markets to offer lucrative growth opportunities

3.5. Government Regulations

3.5.1. FDA

3.5.2. Health Canada

3.5.3. CE Mark

3.5.4. Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

3.5.5. Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

3.6. Reimbursement Scenario

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia-Pacific

3.6.4. LAMEA

CHAPTER 4: BONE GRAFTS AND SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Allografts

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.5. Market analysis, by country

4.2.6. Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

4.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.7. Machined Allografts

4.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. Bone Graft Substitutes

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.5. Market analysis, by country

4.3.6. Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.7. Synthetic Bone Grafts

4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Cell Based Matrices (CBM)

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2.1. Cell based matrices-major products

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.5. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BONE GRAFTS AND SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Spinal Fusion

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Trauma

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Craniomaxillofacial Surgery

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Joint Reconstruction

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Dental Bone Grafting

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BONE GRAFTS AND SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.1.1. U.S. Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type

6.2.3.1.2. U.S. Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Application

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.2.3.2.1. Canada Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type

6.2.3.2.2. Canada Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Application

6.2.3.3. Mexico

6.2.3.3.1. Mexico Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type

6.2.3.3.2. Mexico Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.3.3.1. Germany

6.3.3.1.1. Germany Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type

6.3.3.1.2. Germany Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Application

6.3.3.2. France

6.3.3.2.1. France Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type

6.3.3.2.2. France Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Application

6.3.3.3. Italy

6.3.3.3.1. Italy Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type

6.3.3.3.2. Italy Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Application

Continue…



