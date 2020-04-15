New Trends and Opportunities in Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Trends, Outlook & Forecast until 2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.2% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $7,768 million in 2017, and is anticipated to be worth the $10,828 million by 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of diabetes caused by rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle significantly drive the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, rise in obese population, consumption of junk food, and surge in need for faster & safer diagnosis as well as treatment of diabetes further boosts the market growth. However, blood glucose monitoring devices provide the glucose level reading as a range and do not measure the exact level of glucose in blood. Moreover, high cost of blood glucose measuring devices hinders the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Diabetes is a clinical condition where the glucose level in the blood increases due to inability of the pancreas to produce insulin. Glucose monitoring is one of the essential steps toward diabetes management. Monitoring of blood glucose helps patients decide the amount of food intake, dosage of insulin, as well as type of physical exercise required for the day. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) is modern diabetes management procedure, which involves the use of blood glucose meters to check glucose levels and provide an accurate measure of capillary glucose concentrations. SMBG technology uses test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters to achieve better long-term glycemic control.

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters. By application, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is categorized into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals home settings, and diagnostic centers. Based on region, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Key market segments :-

By Product

– Test Strips

– Lancets

– Blood Glucose Meters

By Application

– Type 1 Diabetes

– Type 2 Diabetes

– Gestational Diabetes

By End User

– Hospitals

– Home Settings

– Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medtronic plc

– PHC Holdings Corporation

– Sanofi

– Terumo Corporation

– Trividia Health, Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis, 2017 (%)

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in the incidence rate of diabetes

3.4.1.2. Rise in geriatric population

3.4.1.3. Technological advancements in diabetes monitoring devices

3.4.1.4. Rise in risk factors that lead to diabetes

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Inaccurate results

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in awareness for diabetes monitoring devices

3.4.3.2. Untapped market opportunities in the developing regions

3.4.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

4.2. Test Strips

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Lancets

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Blood Glucose Meters

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by revenue

5.2. Type 1 Diabetes

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Type 2 diabetes

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Gestational Diabetes

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Home Settings

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Diagnostic Centers

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe self-monitoring blood glucose devices market, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.2.2. France market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.2.3. France market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.3.2. UK market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.3.3. UK market size and forecast, by end user

Continue…



