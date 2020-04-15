Operating Room Management Market to Showcase Healthy Expansion at 18.6% CAGR During 2017-2023

Market Analysis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global operating room management market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR of 18.6 % during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach a lucrative market valuation by 2023.

MRFR observed the growing need for maximizing the operating room efficacy to be a major driver that is expected to escalate the operating room management market growth during the evaluation period. The growing number of surgeries, demanding for effective risk management is expected to bolster the market growth. The increasing need for cost-effective treatment to meet patients satisfaction is rising pricing pressure on hospitals. The operating room management’s ability to solve problems concerning healthcare expenses is a significant factor that is expected to spur the operating room management market growth. Other factors like technical advancements like cloud computing, the rise in number of patients afflicted with chronic disorders, availability of healthcare insurance and reimbursements, the growing geriatric population, and firm medical infrastructure are expected to propel the operating room management market growth. However, initial investment cost associated with the OT management tool is a psooible constraint on the market growth.

Segmental Overview

The global operating room management market study has been segmented into solution, end-user, and deployment.

Based on solution, the market has been segmented into pre-operative management solutions, post-operative management solutions, anaesthesia information management solutions, scheduling solutions, climate solutions, data management and communication solutions, performance management solutions, operating room supply management solutions, and others.

Based on the deployment, the operating room management market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

Based on end-user, the operating room management market has been segmented into ambulatory surgical units, hospitals, and others.

Regional Insights

Based on the region, the operating room management market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

MRFR observes that the market in the North America region is expected to be at the forefront over the review period. The increase in number of surgeries, boosting the need for effective operating room management is a significant factor that is anticipated to propel the market growth in North America. The presence of firm medical infrastructure like North America has the highest number of multi-specialty hospitals and continuous upgradations taking place in the region are expected to bolster the market growth. The healthy economic condition in the region is encouraging hefty investment for research and developmental activities that is augmenting the regional market growth.

Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, after North America is likely to hold the largest market share during the evaluation period due to the surge in investment for research and developmental activities in these regions. MRFR forecasts, Asia Pacific to emerge as the region experiencing an impressive operating room management market growth in the coming year.

Lack of trained professionals, under-developed medical infrastructure, and technical lacunas in the Middle East Asia and Africa are factors anticipated to delay the regional operating room management market growth. However, the government taking initiatives to enhance medical facilities can boost the market expansion.

Key Players

EIZO Corporation, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc., Merivaara, HCA Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Siemens, Becton, Healthcare IQ, Dickinson and Company, Omnicell, Inc., TECSYS Inc., Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, and Mizuho OSI.

Industry News

June 2019: TAGNOS™, a clinical logistics automation software developer for hospital operations with Zebra Technologies, announced the 10% improvement in operating room turnaround time coupled with joint workflow optimization solution.

