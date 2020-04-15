Packaged Water Treatment System Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size, Profits and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2022

Packaged Water Treatment System Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Packaged Water Treatment System Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the global packaged water treatment system market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period (2015-2023). The surging industrialization across the globe is favouring the market growth. The packaged water treatment system is generally used in the storage of ample amount of water and can be achieved through constructing large factory water plants. The system can be easily transported to the required site and is highly recommended for industries and residential complexes. For instance, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has recently approved the installation of a packaged container ballast water treatment system.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The packaged water treatment system market is expanding at breakneck speed owing to the benefits offered by these systems. These systems can be accommodates in small space, and also minimizes labor, civil, and installation work. With rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe, the packaged water treatment system market is considered to expand during the review period. Government are taking initiatives regarding packaged water treatment systems to improve the health standards which is further contributing to the market’s growth. The market is very dynamic and is anticipated to experience a high growth curve. Packaged water treatment system is highly dependent on the waste water treatment sector. The extensive R&D activities by several water treatment firms are likely to boost the market growth. The evolving water and sewer sector owing to the monopolistic business and essentiality of the service, the market is likely to bolster in the long run. The system also finds application in the mining industry which is likely to trigger its demand during the appraisal period. The economic advancement in some of the emerging nations like Brazil has resulted in the growth of the population in the cities. This has further resulted in the surging disposable income, rising health awareness, and changing lifestyle. This has further changed the focus towards the consumption of clean drinking water especially in the urban areas which has improved the sales of disinfection equipment and filtration. Such factors are presumed to foster the market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, the high maintenance costs along with the high operational costs are the top two barriers considered to vitiate the market growth on a global scale. Moreover, these systems also require proper stabilization and disposal of sludge which is generated during the treatment process. Such factors are highly depleting the growth of the market across the globe.

Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market: Segmental Analysis

The global packaged water treatment system market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By mode of type, the global packaged water treatment system market has been segmented into MBR, MBBR, extended aeration, reverse osmosis, SBR and others. Among these, the extended aeration segment is likely to gain prominence in the coming years. As compared to the other treatment systems, the initial investment cost is less which triggers its demand.

By mode of application, the global packaged water treatment system market has been segmented into municipal, industrial, and others. Among these, the municipal wastewater segment is presumed to gain prominence and accounts for the major share owing to its compact size. These systems can be easily installed and be used in the urbanized and the residential areas.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the packaged water treatment system market span across regions namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the North American region occupies the third spot in the global market owing to the increased demand from the oil & gas sector, rising population, and the scarcity of clean water in this region. The U.S, accounts for the largest market share owing to the surging concerns for optimal water usage across sections of life. Moreover, the rising spending on the upgradation and modernization of the infrastructure are further causing the market to expand.

The Middle East & African regions are likely to occupy a prominent share, with the region experiencing an increased packaged water treatment system services in the industrial as well as municipal wastewater treatment.

Industry Updates

April 27, 2019: Veolia Water Technologies, South Africa has recently supplied a 10m3 per hour package plant in order to treat the boiler feed water at a natural gas-fired coupled with a cycle power plant situated in Tanzania.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global packaged water treatment system market comprises WPL Limited (U.K.), GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), RWL Water (U.S.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Smith & Loveless Inc. (U.S.), WesTech Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Enviroquip (U.S.), Napier Reid (Canada), Tonka Equipment Company (U.S.), Corix Water System (Canada), and others.

