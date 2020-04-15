Pain Management Drugs Market Key Players| Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Endo Health Solutions Inc.

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Pain Management Drugs Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4% between 2017 and 2023. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $58,577 million in 2016 and is anticipated to be worth the $77,131 million by 2023. Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives the growth of the global pain management market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions.

Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth.

Furthermore, increase in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.

The global pain management drugs market is segmented based on drug class, indication, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics. Opioids are further classified into tramadol, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and others (fentanyl, morphine, meperidine, codeine, and methadone). By indication, the market is divided into arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, migraine, and fibromyalgia. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current & future market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– The global pain management drugs market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to drug class, indication, and geography.

– In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates to analyze the regional trends to assist in strategic business planning.

– The developmental strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Novartis AG

– Eli Lilly & Company

– Abbott Laboratories

– Endo Health Solutions, Inc.

– Purdue Pharma L.P.

– Pfizer, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Drug Class

– NSAIDs

– Anesthetics

– Anticonvulsants

– Antimigraine Agents

– Antidepressants

– Opioids

– – – Tramadol

– – – Hydrocodone

– – – Oxycodone

– – – Others

– Nonnarcotic Analgesics

By Indication

– Arthritic Pain

– Neuropathic Pain

– Cancer Pain

– Chronic Back Pain

– Postoperative Pain

– Migraine

– Fibromyalgia

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Republic of South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Favorable regulatory scenario

3.5.1.2. Increase in geriatric population

3.5.1.3. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of alternative therapies

3.5.2.2. Drug exploitation

3.5.2.3. Patent expiration of prescription drugs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advancements in drug development

3.5.3.2. Untapped markets in developing economies

CHAPTER 4 PAIN MANAGEMENT DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. NSAIDS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. ANESTHETICS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. ANTICONVULSANTS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. ANTI-MIGRAINE AGENTS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.6. ANTIDEPRESSANTS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast

4.7. OPIOIDS

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast

4.7.4. Tramadol

4.7.5. Hydrocodone

4.7.6. Oxycodaone

4.7.7. Others

4.8. NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESICS

4.8.1. Key market trends

4.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.8.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 PAIN MANAGEMENT DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. ARTHRITIC PAIN

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. NEUROPATHIC PAIN

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. CANCER PAIN

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. CHRONIC BACK PAIN

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.6. POST-OPERATIVE PAIN

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.7. MIGRAINE

5.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.8. FIBROMYALGIA

5.8.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 PAIN MANAGEMENT DRUGS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by drug class

6.2.5. Market size and forecast by indications

6.2.5.1. U.S. market size and forecast by drug class

6.2.5.2. U.S. market size and forecast by indication

6.2.5.3. Canada market size and forecast by drug class

6.2.5.4. Canada market size and forecast by indication

6.2.5.5. Mexico market size and forecast by drug class

6.2.5.6. Mexico market size and forecast by indication

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5. Market size and forecast by indication

6.3.5.1. UK market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5.2. UK market size and forecast by indication

6.3.5.3. France market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5.4. France market size and forecast by indication

6.3.5.5. Germany market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5.6. Germany market size and forecast by indication

6.3.5.7. Italy market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5.8. Italy market size and forecast by indication

6.3.5.9. Spain market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5.10. Spain market size and forecast by indication

6.3.5.11. Rest of Europe market size and forecast by drug class

6.3.5.12. Rest of Europe market size and forecast by indication

Continue…



