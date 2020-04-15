Penetration Testing Market Analysis examined in new market research report
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Penetration Testing Market – By Type (Network Penetration Testing, Web Application Penetration Testing, Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Social Engineering Penetration Testing, Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing), By Components (Software, Pen-test Services), By Enterprises Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Science, Consumer Goods and Retail, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Penetration Testing Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Penetration Testing market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Penetration Testing market.
Global Penetration Testing Market Size & Forecast
The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Penetration Testing demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report segments the market based on By Type into…
– Network Penetration Testing
– Web Application Penetration Testing
– Mobile Application Penetration Testing
– Social Engineering Penetration Testing
– Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
Further, the market has been also segmented By Components into…
– Software
– Pen-test Services
Further, the market has been also segmented By Enterprises Size into…
– Small and Medium Enterprises
– Large Enterprises
Further, the market has been also segmented By Vertical into…
– BFSI
– Healthcare and Life Science
– Consumer Goods and Retail
– Automotive
– IT and Telecommunication
– Media and Entertainment
– Government
– Others
Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Penetration Testing market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Penetration Testing Market.
Some of the Key Players profiled include:
– IBM Corporation
– Rapid7, Inc.
– Microfocus
– Qualys, Inc.
– Synopsys Inc.
– Core Security SDI Corporation
– Whitehat Security
– Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
– Checkmarx.com LTD
– VERACODE, Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Penetration Testing Market
3. Global Penetration Testing Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Penetration Testing Market
5. Recent Type Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Penetration Testing Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Network Penetration Testing
9.5. Web Application Penetration Testing
9.6. Mobile Application Penetration Testing
9.7. Social Engineering Penetration Testing
9.8. Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
10. Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Components
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Components
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Components
10.4. Software
10.5. Pen-test Services
11. Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Enterprises Size
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Enterprises Size
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Enterprises Size
11.4. Small and Medium Enterprises
11.5. Large Enterprises
12. Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vertical
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical
12.4. BFSI
12.5. Healthcare and Life Science
12.6. Consumer Goods and Retail
12.7. Automotive
12.8. IT and Telecommunication
12.9. Media and Entertainment
12.10. Government
12.11. Others
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Penetration Testing Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.2. By Components
13.2.3. By Enterprises Size
13.2.4. By Vertical
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Penetration Testing Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Type
13.3.2. By Components
13.3.3. By Enterprises Size
13.3.4. By Vertical
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4. Asia Pacific Penetration Testing Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1. By Type
13.4.2. By Components
13.4.3. By Enterprises Size
13.4.4. By Vertical
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.5. Latin America Penetration Testing Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.5.1. By Type
13.5.2. By Components
13.5.3. By Enterprises Size
13.5.4. By Vertical
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
13.6. Middle East & Africa Penetration Testing Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.6.1. By Type
13.6.2. By Components
13.6.3. By Enterprises Size
13.6.4. By Vertical
13.6.5. By Geography
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
Continue…
