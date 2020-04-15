Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market was valued at $1,806 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $8,464 million at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. Predictive analytics finds a pattern in historical and transactional data and uses it to identify risks and opportunities for future. Based on the available descriptive data, predictive analytics uses different techniques, which include machine learning, statistical techniques, and predictive modelling to evaluate and determine the probable future. The transformation of healthcare industry along with the increase in amount of healthcare data has increased their focus to data integration and analytics in turn increasing the demand for predictive analytics in healthcare.

Increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs majorly drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in the healthcare market. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to restrain the market growth. The growth in importance of healthcare in emerging economies help open new avenues for the growth of the predictive analytics in healthcare market in the near future.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into operations management, financial data analytics, population health management, and clinical. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare payer, healthcare provider, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Key Market Segments:

By Application

– Operations Management

– Financial Data Analytics

– Population Health Management

– Clinical

By Component

– Software

– Hardware

– Service

By End User

– Healthcare Payer

– Healthcare Provider

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Italy

– Spain

– Others

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Others

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Others

Key Players Profiled

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Information Builders Inc.

– MedeAnalytics, Inc.

– Optum Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAS Institute, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Verisk Analytics

The other players of the predictive analytics in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– CitiusTech Inc.

– Nous Infosystems

– Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

– Alteryx, Inc.

– Hortonworks Inc.

– Health Fidelity, Inc.

– ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure

3.4.1.2. Increasing efficiency in the healthcare sector

3.4.1.3. Emergence of precision and evidence-based medicine

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality

3.4.2.2. Limited acceptance from healthcare professionals

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growing importance of healthcare in emerging economies

Chapter: 4: PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Operations Management

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Demand Forecasting

4.2.5. Workforce Planning

4.2.6. Inpatient Scheduling

4.2.7. Outpatient Scheduling

4.3. Financial Analytics

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Population Health

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Clinical

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

