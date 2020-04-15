Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Refurbished Medical Equipment Market – By Product Type (Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Medical Imaging Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Distribution Sales (Online Store & Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Refurbished Medical Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The major factors driving the market growth are growing demand for medical devices at low cost, rising trend of medical tourism and a large inventory of old or used medical devices. Moreover, the rising occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are projected to enhance the growth of refurbished medical equipment. Apart from this, the increasing focus of OEM (original equipment manufacturers) in the refurbishment of the medical device are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the refurbished medical equipment market in coming years.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5209



Additionally, the increasing number of hospitals across the globe leading the demand for low-cost medical equipment owing to financial constraints is one of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the refurbished medical equipment market. Based on product type the refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into surgical equipment’s, patient monitor equipment, medical imaging equipment, neurology equipment, cardiology equipment, and others. The patient monitor equipment covers the largest share in the market owing to the low production cost and increasing awareness for chronic diseases. Moreover, the device exchange programs by operators, retailers, OEMs, and e-commerce players are fueling the trend in both developed and emerging economies which in turn, is increasing the volume of refurbished medical equipment. The e-commerce platforms are expected to provide easy selling and purchasing options for refurbished medical equipment.

Region-wise, North America is the strongest region for the refurbished medical equipment market. The high medical reimbursement facilities and privatization of the healthcare sector in North America are responsible for rapid growth in demand for refurbished medical equipment in this region. According to the American Hospital Association (AHA), the total number of registered hospitals in the U.S. in 2017 were 5,534, which increased to 5,564 in the year 2018. This increasing number of hospitals is fostering the demand for refurbished medical equipment, which in turn is expected to positively influence the growth of the refurbished medical equipment in North America. However, the government regulatory policies for resale of refurbished medical devices is expected to hamper the market growth of refurbished medical equipment over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of refurbished medical equipment with respect to following sub-markets:

By product Type

– Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

– – Anesthesia Machines

– – CO2 and Agent Monitors

– – Microscopes

– – Electrosurgical Units

– – Others

– Medical Imaging Equipment

– – X-Ray Machines

– – Ultrasound Systems

– – MRI Machines

– – CT Scanners

– – Others

– Neurology Equipment

– Endoscopy Equipment

– Others

By Application

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Distribution sales

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– GE Healthcare

– Siemens Healthcare

– Philips Healthcare

– Ultra Solutions

– Agito Medical

– Soma Technology Inc

– Block Imaging

– Whittemore Enterprises

– Radiology Oncology Systems

– Integrity Medical Systems Inc

– Others Prominent Players



Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/refurbished-medical-equipment-market

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

3. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Operating Room and Surgical Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4.1. Anesthesia Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4.2. CO2 and Agent Monitors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4.3. Microscopes Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4.4. Electrosurgical Units Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.1. X-Ray Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.2. Ultrasound Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.3. MRI Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.4. CT Scanners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Neurology Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Endoscopy Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

11.4. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Clinics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Ambulatory surgical centers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.2.1.4. Operating Room and Surgical Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.4.1. Anesthesia Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.4.2. CO2 and Agent Monitors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.4.3. Microscopes Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.4.4. Electrosurgical Units Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5. Medical Imaging Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5.1. X-Ray Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5.2. Ultrasound Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5.3. MRI Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5.4. CT Scanners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.6. Neurology Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.7. Endoscopy Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2. By Applications

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

13.2.2.4. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.5. Clinics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.6. Ambulatory surgical centers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5209

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com