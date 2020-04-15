RF GaN Market Trend, Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2023

Global RF GaN Market: Synopsis

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global RF GaN market is marked to exhibit remarkable expansion at a CAGR of 19.71% during the assessment period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 992.38 Mn by the end of the forecast period form USD 337.28 Mn in the year 2017. Rapid technological advancement and increased penetration of technologically advanced devices are inducing high demand for efficient cellular networks and optimum internet connectivity in even the remote geographical locations. RF GaN or RF gallium nitride provide high frequency performance along with optimum power handling capabilities which has eased its penetration in defence, aerospace and electronic warfare industries, leading to the remarkable expansion of the global RF GaN market. Increased application of RF GaN technology in military communications, IED jammers, radar, and others are also propelling the expansion of the global RF gallium nitride market during the assessment period.

Global RF GaN Market: Key Players

Some of the prime players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the global RF GaN market are NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Analog Devices Inc. (the U.S.), RFHIC Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Aethercomm Inc. (the U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (the U.S.), Cree Inc. (the U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV(Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (the U.S.), and Qorvo Inc (the U.S.).

Global RF GaN Market: Segmentation

The global RF GaN market has been segmented on the basis of material and application. Based on material, the global RF GaN market has been segmented into GaN-on-SiC and GaN-on-Silicon. Based on application, the global RF GaN market has been segmented into wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense and others.

Global RF GaN Market: Industry Updates

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it has developed teh ultra-wideband digitally controlled gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier, which compatible with a range of sub-6GHz bands that are focused on fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication systems.

In December 2018, Palomar Technologies, a provider of total process solutions for microelectronic device packaging and advanced photonics, has announced the launch of new epoxy die attach capabilities for silver sintering which is developed to meet the increasing demand for RF GaN power amplifiers.

In November 2018, Integra Technologies Inc., has announced that it is launching IGNP1011L2400 RF, a high-power gallium nitride (GaN)-on-silicon carbide (SiC), and microwave amplifier module for size, weight, cost,and power challenges in high-performance L-band avionics systems.

In August 2018, EpiGan has announced that it will be showcasing its newly launched GaN epiwafer solutions that are tailored to 5G applications in SEMICON Taiwan show and at European Microwave Week (EuMW 2018)

In June 2018, NXP has announced the launch of its new RF GaN wideband power transistors and expansion of its Airfast third-generation Si-LDMOS Portfolio of outdoor and macro small cell solutions for 5G.

In May 2018, it has been announced that the U.K.-based Inex Microtechnology will be utilizing Advanced Design System (ADS) EDA software by Keysight for delivering its gallium nitride (GaN) Process Design Kit (PDK).

Global RF GaN Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global RF GaN market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the major share of the global RF GaN market owing to the increasing investments for technological advancement, easy adoption of technologically advanced devices in the well-developed aerospace and defense sector and increased promotion of the advantages of adopting energy efficient devices in this region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting expansion at the fastest growth rate in the global RF GaN market owing to the increased adoption of technologically advanced solutions in various industrial sectors, increased government support for the incorporation of advanced technology and rise in demand for efficient cellular networks in the emerging economies such as China, India, Taiwan and others.

