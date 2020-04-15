Smart Pills Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2018–2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Smart Pills Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.1% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $257 million in 2017, and is anticipated to be worth the $650 million by 2025. Smart pill is an ingestible capsule with miniaturized micro-electronics. Smart pill is designed to visualize the gastrointestinal tract, thus allowing for the diagnosis and observation of lesions and disease states or conditions. As the capsule travels through the digestive tract, the camera clicks thousands of pictures that are transmitted to a recorder worn by the patient on a belt around the waist. Smart pills are widely being used for the diagnosis of various gastrointestinal disorders such as Barretts Esophagus, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) and others. In addition, smart pills are also being used for targeted drug delivery and patient monitoring. Smart pills find applications in solving the problem of medication non-adherence and enables the doctor to track the medication consumption patterns of a patient.

The key factors driving the market growth include rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as ulcers, Crohns disease, colon cancer and others, favorable reimbursement scenario across the globe, and the preference of a patient toward minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. In addition, benefits offered by the smart pills such as non-invasive diagnostic procedures, controlled/targeted drug delivery, and real-time patient monitoring boost the growth of the market. However, stringent governmental regulations regarding the use of smart pills and high cost associated with them are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements, such as microprocessors, micro-camera, micro-sensors, and others, are predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The global smart pills market is segmented based on application, target area, disease indication, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. Based on target area, the market is classified into esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, and stomach. Based on disease indication, it is classified into Barrett’s esophagus, Crohns disease, small bowel tumor, celiac disease, colon cancer, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital, diagnostic center, and research center. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Smart Pills Key Market Segments :-

By Application

– Capsule Endoscopy

– Drug Delivery

– Patient Monitoring

By Target Area

– Esophagus

– Small Intestine

– Large Intestine

– Stomach

By Disease Indication

– Esophageal Diseases

– Small Bowel Diseases

– Colon Diseases

– Others

By End User

– Hospital

– Diagnostic Center

– Research Institute

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Argentina

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Proteus Digital Health

– HQ, Inc.

– CapsoVision, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Olympus Corporations

– IntroMedic Co., Ltd

– RF Co., Ltd

– JINSHAN Science & Technology

– Check Cap

– Koninklijke Philips N.V

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders

3.5.1.2. Increase in the R&D investments in developing smart pills by manufacturers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lengthy timelines regarding approval of smart pills

3.5.2.2. Higher costs associated with the smart pills

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in the technological advancements pertaining to smart pills

CHAPTER 4: SMART PILLS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Capsule Endoscopy

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Drug Delivery

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Patient Monitoring

4.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART PILLS MARKET, BY TARGET AREA

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Esophagus

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Stomach

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Small Intestine

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Large Intestine

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART PILLS MARKET, BY DISEASE INDICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Esophagus Diseases

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Small Bowel Disease

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3.2.1. Crohns Disease

6.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2.2. Small bowel tumors

6.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2.3. Celiac disease

6.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2.4. Others

6.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. Colon Diseases

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…



