Thermal Imaging Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2022

Thermal Imaging Market Highlights:

Thermal imaging is a technique that improves the improves the visibility and clarity of objects in a dark environment by detecting them using infrared radiation and creating an image based on that information. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global thermal imaging market that foresees gains for this market at 7% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. By value, the Thermal Imaging Market has been figured to be worth the US $ 3.96 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The key market drivers for thermal imaging include growing demand for professional surveillance, high investment in infrastructure development, and the need for security applications across public and private sectors. However, the additional detailing required for longwave infrared cameras in thermal imaging and export restrictions can hinder the market growth.

Get Free Sample Report of Thermal Imaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6277

The global thermal imaging market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, vertical, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into security & surveillance, monitoring & inspection, and detection. Monitoring & inspection segment has been sub-segmented into heating, ventilation, & air conditioning (HVAC), machine condition monitoring, structural health monitoring, and quality assessment.

Thermal Imaging Market Key Players

The key players in the global thermal imaging market include Axis Communications (Sweden), BAE Systems (UK), FLIR Systems (USA), Fortive (USA), L3 Technologies (USA), Leonardo (Italy), Seek Thermal (USA), Sofradir (France), Testo (Germany), United Technologies (USA), and Xenics (Belgium).

Thermal Imaging Market Segmentation.

By type, the market has been segmented into cameras, modules, and scopes. On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, commercial, food & beverages, healthcare & life sciences, industrial, oil & gas, and residential.

The regional segmentation of the global thermal imaging market can segment the market into the regional markets known as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of key market players, and research and development (R&D) centers. In this region, the important country-specific markets are USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Get Complete Report of Thermal Imaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermal-imaging-market-6277

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold on to the status of largest market size due to the high demand for thermal imaging due to increasing deployment of thermal imaging technology in various military applications. Major factors leading to market growth in this region is the rising awareness of the thermal imaging applications areas that are beyond security & surveillance. Such areas are detection, monitoring, and inspection that are offering additional growth opportunities for industry players, especially in the country-specific markets with a high industrial demand, such as China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In Europe, the market is growing due to the presence of key market players, and the technological advancement that is second only to North America. In this region, the vital country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The RoW segment covers the countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In both of these regions, the market is growing due to the presence of markets with high industrial demand. In Latin America, Argentina and Brazil are two important economies that can be lucrative markets.

Latest Industry News

Responding to a building fire in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic, the Wichita Fire crews used thermal imaging camera to find the fire in the roof of a store in a strip mall. 17 FEB 2019

The Springfield Fire/Rescue Division recently upgraded technology by adding thermal imagers. 24 JAN 2019

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/thermal-imaging-industry

Intended Audience

Companies in the thermal imaging market

Electronics and semiconductor companies

Technical standards organizations

Investment communities in the market

Research institutes and organizations

Government and financial institutions

Venture capitalists

Private equity firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

Investors and consultants

Research/Consultancy Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: s[email protected]