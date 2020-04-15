Vaginal Slings Market is projected to reach $1,626 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Vaginal Slings Market by Type (Conventional Vaginal Slings and Advanced Vaginal Slings) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Vaginal Slings Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Stress urinary incontinence in women is known to be a social disease that can be caused by various contributing factors such as natural childbirth, obesity, hormonal deficiencies, and changes in collagen fibers among many others. Vaginal slings are incorporated in the surgical procedures used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women, using different types of vaginal slings such as synthetic slings, natural slings, and single-incision slings. The key factors that drive the market growth include rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence coupled with increase in the female geriatric population. In addition, keen interest of market players in the development of materially advanced vaginal slings and rise in the demand for single-incision vaginal slings supplement the market growth. The global vaginal slings market was valued at $628 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,626 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The global vaginal slings market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into conventional vaginal slings and advanced vaginal slings. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The advanced vaginal slings segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, vaginal slings are highly incorporated in the hospitals, and has generated the highest revenue in this segment throughout the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the vaginal slings market. Japan and China are the major contributors to the robust growth of Asia-Pacific vaginal slings market owing to their high geriatric population density along with increase in healthcare expenditure.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global vaginal slings market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Type

– Conventional Vaginal Slings

– Advanced Vaginal Slings

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Turkey

– – South Africa

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Coloplast

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– C. R. Bard, Inc.

– American Medical Systems

– Ethicon, Inc.

– Caldera Medical

– Cook Medical

– Covidien (Medtronic)

– ProSurg

– Cogentix Medical

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– Sofradim

– B Braun Melsungen AG

– Baxter International Inc.

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

– Nipro Corporation

– Olympus Corporation

– ABISS

– Betatech

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence coupled with increase in the female geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Increase in the focus on development of materially advanced vaginal slings

3.5.1.3. Rise in the demand for single-incision vaginal slings

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Post-operative complications associated with the vaginal sling surgeries

3.5.2.2. Lack of awareness among patients regarding vaginal sling procedures

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in investment by key players in the untapped countries

CHAPTER 4 VAGINAL SLINGS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. CONVENTIONAL VAGINAL SLINGS

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by country

4.3. ADVANCED VAGINAL SLINGS

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 5 VAGINAL SLINGS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. HOSPITALS

5.2.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.3. CLINICS

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 6 VAGINAL SLINGS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. North America Market size & forecast by Country

6.2.3. North America Market Size & Forecast by Type

6.2.4. North America Market Size & Forecast by End User

6.2.4.1. U.S. Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.2.4.2. U.S. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.2.4.3. Canada Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.2.4.4. Canada Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.2.4.5. Mexico Market Size and Forecast for Vaginal Slings Market by Type

6.2.4.6. Mexico Market Size and Forecast for Vaginal Slings Market by End User

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe Market size & forecast by Country

6.3.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast by Type

6.3.4. Europe Market Size & Forecast by End User

6.3.4.1. Germany Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.3.4.2. Germany Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.3.4.3. UK Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.3.4.4. UK Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.3.4.5. France Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.3.4.6. France Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.3.4.7. Italy Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.3.4.8. Italy Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.3.4.9. Spain Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.3.4.10. Spain Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.3.4.11. Rest of Europe Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.3.4.12. Rest of Europe Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific Market size & forecast by Country

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific Market Size & Forecast by Type

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific Market Size & Forecast by End User

6.4.4.1. Japan Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.4.4.2. Japan Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.4.4.3. China Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.4.4.4. China Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.4.4.5. India Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.4.4.6. India Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.4.4.7. Australia Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.4.4.8. Australia Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.4.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast by Type

6.4.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast by End User

Continue…



