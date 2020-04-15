Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market 2019 Global Business Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Insights, Revenue Status and Size Expansion to 2023

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market Research Report: by Animal Type (Companion, and Livestock Animals), by Technology (Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others), by Product (Consumables, and Instruments), end user – Global Forecast Till 2023

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market – Overview

The Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing expenditure on pet insurance, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners, advancements in healthcare facilities, and favorable funding policies are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

However, high cost of veterinary testing and complications associated with the tests can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Key Players for Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market

Some of the prominent players in the global veterinary laboratory testing market are

Abaxis, Inc.,

BIOCHECK Inc.,

Biomérieux SA,

Henry Schein, Inc.,

Heska Corporation,

Idexx Laboratories,

Idvet,

Neogen Corporation,

Pfizer,

Qiagen N.V.,

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

VCA Inc.,

Virbac,

Zoetis, Inc. and others.

Segments for Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market

The global veterinary laboratory testing market has been segmented into animal type, technology, product, and end user.

The market, on the basis of animal type, has been segmented into companion animal and livestock animal. The companion animal segment is further classified as dogs, cats, horses and others. The livestock animal segment is further classified as cattle, pigs, poultry and others.

The market, by technology, has been segmented into clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and others.

The clinical biochemistry segment is further classified as clinical chemistry analysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas & electrolyte analysis. The clinical chemistry analysis segment includes clinical chemistry reagent clips and cartridges and clinical chemistry analyzers. The glucose monitoring segment includes blood glucose strips, glucose monitors and urine glucose strips. The blood gas & electrolyte analysis segment includes blood gas and electrolyte reagent clips and cartridges and blood gas & electrolyte analyzers.

The immunodiagnostics segment is further classified as ELISA tests, lateral flow assays, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, Veterinary Laboratory Testing analyzers, and others. The lateral flow assays segment includes lateral flow rapid tests, and lateral flow strip readers.

The hematology segment is further classified as hematology cartridges, and hematology analyzers.

The molecular diagnostics segment is further classified as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, microarrays, and others.

The urinalysis segment is further classified as urinalysis clips & cartridges/panels, urine analyzers, and urine test strips.

The market, by product, has been segmented into consumables and instruments.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, in-house testing, research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The veterinary hospitals & clinics segment held the largest segment of the market in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases. On the other hand, the academic institutes segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.

Regional Analysis for Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global veterinary laboratory testing market owing to the increasing cases of animal disease and technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics. For instance, in 2016, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. launched the Rapid Visual Pregnancy Test for cattle. With the new test, veterinarians can more quickly identify open cows using whole blood samples collected before the farm visit. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global veterinary laboratory testing market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the rising expenditure on pet insurance. The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to the awareness regarding use of sterile consumables for lab testing and rising healthcare spending. The Middle East & Africa contributes least in the global market for veterinary laboratory testing.

