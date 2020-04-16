2018-2025 Air & Gas Compressor Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast

Global Air & Gas Compressor Industry

This report studies the global Air & Gas Compressor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Air & Gas Compressor market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Air and Gas Compressor is a device that converts power (usually from an electric motor, a diesel engine or a gasoline engine) into kinetic energy by compressing and pressurizing air. The energy in the compressed air can be stored while the air remains pressurized. The energy can be used for a variety of applications, usually by utilizing the kinetic energy of the air as it is depressurized.

North America is estimated to account for majority market share in the global air & gas compressor market over the next seven years owing to the all-time high, new exploration activities paired with shale boom, fueling the market for truck usage in oil and gas industries in this region. Furthermore, presence of numerous manufacturers and growing adoption of compressors in this region may also contribute positively to market augmentation. Government mandates pertaining to the use of air & gas compressor may also drive the regional market growth in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth owing to increasing development activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, outsourcing of essential manufacturing processes to these developing countries owing to low labor cost is also expected to drive market growth in this region.

The global Air & Gas Compressor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Atlas Copco.

GE

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

Accudyne Industries

BOGE

Doosan

Dresser-Rand

Ebara

ELGI Equipment Ltd.

Fusheng

Gardner Denver

Hanbell

Hitachi

Hongwuhuan

Kaeser Compressors

Kaishan

Kirloskar

Kobe Steel

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Shanghai Feihe Industrial Group

Shanghai Screw Compressor

Sulzer

Thomas Industries Inc.

VMAC

Wuxi Compressor

Yujin Machinery

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal Compressors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Petrochemical and Chemical

Machinery Manufacturing

Mining and Metallurgy

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Air & Gas Compressor capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Air & Gas Compressor manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air & Gas Compressor are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Air & Gas Compressor Manufacturers

Air & Gas Compressor Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Air & Gas Compressor Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Air & Gas Compressor market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Air & Gas Compressor Market Research Report 2018

1 Air & Gas Compressor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air & Gas Compressor

1.2 Air & Gas Compressor Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Positive Displacement

1.2.4 Centrifugal Compressors

1.3 Global Air & Gas Compressor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Air & Gas Compressor Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Petrochemical and Chemical

1.3.3 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.4 Mining and Metallurgy

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Air & Gas Compressor Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Air & Gas Compressor (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Air & Gas Compressor Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Air & Gas Compressor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Air & Gas Compressor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air & Gas Compressor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Air & Gas Compressor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Air & Gas Compressor Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Air & Gas Compressor Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Air & Gas Compressor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Air & Gas Compressor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Air & Gas Compressor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Air & Gas Compressor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Air & Gas Compressor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Air & Gas Compressor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Air & Gas Compressor Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Air & Gas Compressor Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Air & Gas Compressor Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Air & Gas Compressor Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Air & Gas Compressor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Air & Gas Compressor Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Atlas Copco.

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Atlas Copco. Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 GE

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 GE Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ingersoll Rand

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ingersoll Rand Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Siemens Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Accudyne Industries

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Accudyne Industries Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 BOGE

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 BOGE Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Doosan

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Doosan Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Dresser-Rand

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Dresser-Rand Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Ebara

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Ebara Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ELGI Equipment Ltd.

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Air & Gas Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 ELGI Equipment Ltd. Air & Gas Compressor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Fusheng

7.12 Gardner Denver

7.13 Hanbell

7.14 Hitachi

7.15 Hongwuhuan

7.16 Kaeser Compressors

7.17 Kaishan

7.18 Kirloskar

7.19 Kobe Steel

7.20 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.21 Shanghai Feihe Industrial Group

7.22 Shanghai Screw Compressor

7.23 Sulzer

7.24 Thomas Industries Inc.

7.25 VMAC

7.26 Wuxi Compressor

7.27 Yujin Machinery

8 Air & Gas Compressor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Air & Gas Compressor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air & Gas Compressor

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Air & Gas Compressor Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Air & Gas Compressor Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…….

