3D Medical Imaging Services Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2023

The global 3D medical imaging services market was valued at $149,492 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $236,809 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. 3D imaging is a revolutionary optical imaging technology, which provides enhanced images on 2D platforms. These images are enhanced by the use of 3D image sensors and displays. The emergence of this imaging technique has allowed medical professionals to generate an in-depth image of suspect for better diagnosis. In addition, the technology is being applied in several noninvasive medical procedures such as ultrasound and tomography. Improved imaging and better viewing experience provided by this technology are the major attributes, which fuel its demand.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market are increase in need for point-of-care imaging and surge in demand for enhanced optical images for better diagnosis of diseases and disorders. However, insufficiency of medical infrastructure, especially in the developing economies and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud is anticipated to provide create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global 3D medical imaging services market is segmented based on technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is categorized into ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. X-ray segment is further segmented into radiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy. The applications covered in the study include oncology, cardiology, orthopedic, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D medical imaging services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of 3D medical imaging service used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technique

– Ultrasound

– X-ray

– Radiography

– Computed Tomography

– Fluoroscopy

– MRI

– Others

By Application

– Oncology

– Cardiology

– Orthopedic

– Others

By End User

– Diagnostic Centers

– Hospitals

– Research Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– GE Company (GE Healthcare)

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Hologic

– Planmeca

– Materialise NV

– Philips Healthcare

– Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

– Carestream Health

– The Esaote Group

– Canon Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Upsurge in demand for point-of-care imaging

3.5.1.2. Rise in technological advancements in 3D medical imaging

3.5.1.3. Rise in geriatric population & chronic diseases globally

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.5.2.2. Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Developing markets offers lucrative opportunities

CHAPTER 4: 3D MEDICAL IMAGING SERVICES MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Ultrasound

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. X-ray

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Radiography

4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Computed tomography

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Fluoroscopy

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. MRI

4.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

