According to a recent report by KDMI, Self-Driving Truck Market is anticipated to Boom by 2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Self-Driving Truck Market analysis and forecast 2020-2025. The report comprises of Self-Driving Truck Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Self-driving truck is also known as autonomous truck and robotic truck. Self-driving trucks feature all the major competencies of traditional trucks. Further, the vehicle can be both fully autonomous and partially autonomous, which require driver as assistant to operate.

The global self-driving truck market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in growing environmental concern. Moreover, factors such as reduced wind drag, less road accidents, decongestion of traffic, and others fuel the market growth. However, the threat of hackers and increase in cybercrime restrict the market.

The report segments the self-driving truck market based on level of autonomy, industry vertical, and region. Based on level of autonomy, the market is divided into level one, level two, level three, and level four. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into logistics, construction & manufacturing, mining, and port. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, Otto motors, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Tesla, Waymo, Toyota and Volkswagen is also provided in this report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Level of Autonomy

– Level One

– Level Two

– Level Three

– Level Four

By Industry Vertical

– Logistics

– Construction & Manufacturing

– Mining

– Port

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– BMW AG

– Isuzu Motors Limited

– General Motors

– Otto motors

– AB Volvo

– Daimler AG

– Tesla

– Waymo

– Toyota

– Volkswagen

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2014-2017

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2014-2017

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising environmental concern

3.5.1.2. Increasing road accident

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Security Concern

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Decongestion of traffic

CHAPTER 4: SELF-DRIVING TRUCK MARKT BY LEVEL OF AUTONOMY

4.1. Overview

4.2. Level one

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Level two

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Level three

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Level four

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SELF-DRIVING TRUCKMARKT BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

5.1. Overview

5.2. Logistics

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Construction & Manufacturing

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Mining

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Ports

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

