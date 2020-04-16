Africa Large Volume Parenterals (LVP) Market Growth, Trends, Insights, Revenue Status & Forecast

A fresh report titled “Africa Large Volume Parenterals (LVP) Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Africa Large Volume Parenterals (LVP) Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Africa large volume parenterals (LVP) market was valued at $662 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,133 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market garnered 291,095 thousand units in 2017, and is expected to reach 582,780 thousand units by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2024.

Parenteral route of drug administration refers to the administration of drugs through non-oral routes. Large volume parenterals, also termed as large volume injections, are aqueous solutions usually supplied in volumes of at least 100 ml. They include calcium solutions, sodium chloride, ringer’s, sodium bicarbonate & other electrolyte solutions, dextrose (glucose) & other sugar solutions, amino acid, peptide & other protein fraction solutions, solutions containing a combination of the above, sometimes with vitamins added, dextrans, and other plasma expanders.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, HIV, and other non-communicable diseases; rapid surge in number of surgeries; and rise in risk of malnutrition drive the growth of the Africa large volume parenterals (LVP) market. However, preference for enteral route of drug administration of therapeutic & nutritional needs and high risk of infection/allergic reaction during a parenteral administration impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for palliative care services in Africa is expected to offer opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The report segments the Africa large volume parenterals market based on treatment type, route of administration, capacity, and country. Based on treatment type, the market is classified into fluid balance injections, therapeutic injections, and nutritious injections. Depending on route of administration, it is fragmented into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and other routes. LVP are commercially available in 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, and 2000 ml bottles. Country wise, the market is analyzed across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and rest of Africa.

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Analysis by route of administration helps to understand the various routes for administration of parenteral drugs within the body.

– Comprehensive analysis of major countries within Africa is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

By Treatment Type

– Fluid Balance Injections

– Therapeutic Injections

– Nutritious Injections

By Route of Administration

– Intravenous

– Intramuscular

– Subcutaneous

– Others

By Capacity

– 100 ml

– 250 ml

– 500 ml

– 1000 ml

– 2000 ml

By Country

– South Africa

– Zimbabwe

– Namibia

– Rest of Africa

– Abacus Parenteral Drugs Limited

– Erongo Med

– Datlabs Private Limited

– Addis Pharmaceuticals Factory PLC

– Pharmacure PLC

– Mascareignes Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (operates as a subsidiary of Parenteral Drug (India) Ltd.)

– Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd.

