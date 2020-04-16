Anti-Fatigue Mats Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Anti-Fatigue Mats Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of Anti-Fatigue Mats Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global anti-fatigue mats market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.

Anti-Fatigue Mats Market: Segmentation Analysis

The anti-fatigue mats market is segmented by material, design, end-user, and distribution channel. Based on material, the market is segmented into hard rubber, foam rubber, gel, and others, out of which, foam rubber segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by a hard rubber segment in terms of market share in 2018.

By design, the market is divided into standard, interlocking, drainage, and others, out of which, the standard segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global anti-fatigue mats market over the upcoming years.

Moreover, based on the end-user, the anti-fatigue mats market is further sub-segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. Among this segment, the residential segment has acquired lion market share and is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Also, the market is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel into online stores and offline stores.

Anti-Fatigue Mats Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the anti-fatigue mats market, Europe is anticipated to capture a notable market share in 2024. Further, factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly mats in the region are expected to drive the growth of Europe anti-fatigue mats market. Also, the North America market is driven on the back of increased preference for online shopping among residential users and is projected to grow at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Anti-Fatigue Mats Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global anti-fatigue mats market, such as First Mats Ltd., M+A Mattings, The 3M Company, Sky Solutions USA, Wearwell LLC, COBA Europe Ltd., SATECH, Inc., Botron Company, Inc., Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Wellness Mats and other major & niche players. The global anti-fatigue mats market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe. For instance, on July 26th, 2019, First Mats Ltd. announced the launch of its new CaterStep Red Nitrile Anti-Fatigue Mat. This product launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market.

Segmentation

By Material:

– Hard Rubber

– Foam Rubber

– Gel

– Others

By Design:

– Standard

– Interlocking

– Drainage

– Others

By End-User:

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

• First Mats Ltd.

• M+A Mattings

• The 3M Company

• Sky Solutions USA

• Wearwell LLC

• COBA Europe Ltd.

• SATECH, Inc.

• Botron Company, Inc.

• Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Wellness Mats

• Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

3. Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

5. Recent Industry Activities

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain Analysis

8. Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

9.4. Hard Rubber Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Foam Rubber Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Gel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Design

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Design

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Design

10.4. Standard Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Interlocking Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Drainage Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

11.4. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

